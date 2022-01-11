Drake’s ripped abs wow fans, Lizzo weighs in

Drake arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s Euphoria held at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on June 4, 2019, in Hollywood. ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Drake is showing off his health and wealth in the new year, as a series of images he shared reveals stacks of cash and chiseled abs.

The hit record maker also gave his thoughts on the “fake it til you make it” theory of life, using strong evidence of the “make it” part of the equation.

However, his physique grabbed much attention, based on reactions from friends and fans, including Lizzo.

Drake shows ripped abs, financial success in photo series

“There’s a point in the ‘fake it til you make it’ theory where you actually gotta make it…,” Drake wrote in the caption for his recent Instagram post.

It includes Drake hanging out with friends, a shot of his hotel stay, a Benz wagon, and a few black bags full of $100 bills.

In the third slide, Drake reveals his well-defined physique in a hotel mirror selfie with his washboard abs on display.

The singer’s second photo features plenty of $100 bills wrapped in rubber bands inside bags. They’re in front of what appears to be a white safe, with a few pairs of Crocs sitting on it. There’s also a fancy gold wristwatch to the side.

The multi-time chart-topper and Grammy winner may have recently lost some or all of that money, as he and his friend Quavo from rap group Migos engaged in some friendly wagering. According to a Complex report, they had a wager going on Monday night’s Georgia vs. Alabama College Football National Championship game.

Unfortunately for Drake, he was on the losing side as he had backed the Crimson Tide, who lost 33-18. It’s unknown what amount was bet, but it’s unlikely the loss will seriously impair Drake financially.

Lizzo, fans react to Drake’s abs in IG post

The Way 2 Sexy rapper’s IG post has racked up over two million likes as of this report and over 100 comments. One of the reactions to Drake’s post arrived from singer Lizzo, who seemed to like what she saw.

“Okay slide 3,” she wrote with several clapping hand emojis in appreciation of Drake’s physique.

Pic credit: @champagnepapi/Instagram

“Slide 3 – tell em how you really feel!!!” Manny UK commented on Drake’s photo post.

“3rd pic and the Carolina blue,” a fan said in admiration of Drake’s abs and G wagon.

“It’s the 3rd picture for me,” another fan agreed with several emojis to make that point.

Drake continues to enjoy plenty of success, and it’s clear he loves keeping up with his fitness. In a May 2021 Men’s Health Australia article, they mentioned the rapper had been working on “beefing up” his physique.

Personal trainer Jonny Roxx has been at the helm of many Drake workouts. He spoke briefly about it in a GapFit video and is quoted in the Men’s Health article. In the 2017 video, Roxx said he’s known Drake for over 10 years.

While Drake was beefing up a lot more, his latest physique selfie really shows off those abs. Based on the MH report and Jonny Roxx’s comments, that comes from working out consistently, but also tends to involve a significant tweak in the diet.

“Italian food is probably one of our whole team’s favorite [things],” Roxx said. “But cutting down on that really helped with his cutting phase.”

Whatever Drake’s eating or not eating, he seems to have things going right based on the photo evidence and many fans showing admiration in his IG comments.