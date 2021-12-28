Lizzo shows off booty in revealing video, gets DaBaby’s approval

Rapper DaBaby and Lizzo collaborated on a remix of the hit single Truth Hurts. Pic credit:@lizzobeeating/@DaBaby/YouTube

DaBaby can’t get enough of Lizzo as he reacts to her thirst trap video. The Truth Hurts singer showed off her booty in a viral video with over 3.4 million views.

The 33-year-old singer has never been shy about showing off some skin but has been subjected to body shaming by social media critics.

In 2019, she was the subject of debate after twerking during an LA Lakers basketball game in an outfit revealing her thong.

Lizzo dropped a belated Christmas gift for her fans showing off her booty in a short video.

She wore a baggy black hoody, headphones, and a sweatband, seemingly taking the IG video before or after a workout.

In the caption, Lizzo wrote a flirty message: “What’s under the hood?! 🤨🔎” as she donned black pants with ‘Fake Ass’ written on it.

DaBaby is one of the many admirers, dropping peach emoji and hand waving signal emoji to approve the thirst trap.

This isn’t the first time rapper DaBaby has been caught creeping on a Lizzo’s Instagram snap.

Rihanna jokingly called out the rapper responding to his peach emojis with: “Don’t be looking at my good sis too hard now Da!” she wrote, adding a cry-laughing emoji.

The video, which the singer posted on her Instagram yesterday, spawned marriage proposals and a plethora of heart-eyes emojis.

“Imma try to keep my thoughts pure. 😍🥵,” a commenter wrote.

Another onlooker is impressed by Lizzo’s physique, adding: “Bae 😍 I love ‘em this body size.”

“I Love me some Lizzo that’s bae 🔥❤️,” another comment reads.

Lizzo wants to redefine the body positive movement

Lizzo has openly discussed self-confidence and working on her self-esteem. She previously identified with body positivity but recently expressed a desire to redefine it.

In an interview with Vogue, Lizzo expressed her desire to redefine the body positive movement.

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” Lizzo told the publication, adding. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body.”

The singer went on to describe how the movement has been appropriated by smaller and curvier women that did not represent her body type, continuing:

“What I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it. Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club.”