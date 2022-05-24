Dominic Fike parties at Delilah, fuels Hunter Schafer breakup rumors

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer breakup rumors are swirling after Dominic was spotted out without her in LA. Pic credit: Dominic Fike/YouTube

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer’s relationship has been silent for some weeks following their official relationship debut at the end of March. While the Euphoria stars seem to be working on some personal endeavors, rumors have spread that the two have quietly split up.

Dominic is preparing for a few concert dates coming up in June, and Hunter seems to be focused on her modeling gig with Prada, so the two may be simply spending more time apart to focus on their professional lives at this time.

However, recent pics show Dominic chatting it up with a few different people out at Delilah in Los Angeles and seems to be close with a couple of different women during his weekend outing.

Did Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer break up? Dominic spotted with women in LA

Shots of the 26-year-old actor and musician show him standing outside and smoking a cigarette. Keeping his sense of fashion, Dominic was spotted in brown slacks and a brown jacket, complete with Converse tennis shoes and a T-shirt.

The style is typical for the young star and suits him well, perhaps the reason he wears these types of outfits often.

However, more intriguing than his outfit is the woman standing next to him. They appeared to know each other and were seen talking outside, but their relationship and her identity aren’t public info.

Daily Mail reports that he was spotted with a different woman later that night, but their relationship is also unknown.

At this time, the state of Dominic and Hunter’s relationship is unknown. He still follows her on Instagram, but Hunter doesn’t follow him back and there is no sign of one another on their pages.

Hunter Schafer modeling for Prada amidst Dominic Fike breakup rumors

While Dominic has been out and about, Hunter has been working on her modeling for Prada. Most recently, she was featured modeling their Prada Symbole handbag.

This isn’t the first time Hunter has worked with the fashion giant, as she wore Prada to last year’s Met Gala and closed their Fall/Winter 2022 show, as well as starred in the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

The new Prada Symbole bag is meant to bridge the gap between art and fashion. The campaign also highlights Hunter as an actress, as she transforms into different characters for the campaign.

Prada revealed, “The campaign images become character studies – of Hunter Schafer, and the Symbole – composed of triangles, a graphic representation of the codes of Prada.”

At the same time, Dominic appears to be focusing on his career, not only in music but also in magazines. He has shared posts for several campaigns and interviews, including a Calvin Klein campaign, an Alternative Press feature, and most recently, a feature in F***ing Young! Magazine.

Only time will tell if the two Euphoria stars have split up or not, but for now, fans can look forward to new developments in each of their careers.

Hunter Schafer looks to be working hard in her modeling career and, before long will be working on Season 3 of Euphoria. Hopefully, the two are still friendly if Dominic returns for his role as Elliot in the upcoming season.

Dominic Fike has historically released new albums two years apart, with his first EP released in 2018 and his debut album in the summer of 2020. Although he hasn’t confirmed, there could be new music on the way from the young artist.