Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating? Euphoria stars spotted holding hands in West Hollywood

Euphoria fans will probably never see an on-screen romance between Elliot and Jules, but they may just get to see a Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer romance offscreen and in real life.

After the pair was spotted in West Hollywood holding hands, rumors and speculation of their relationship have taken the internet by storm.

Are Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating?

Many fans believe the proof is in the pictures; Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer were spotted out together and holding hands, so obviously they’re dating.

The pictures show the Euphoria stars walking together after what some fans assume must have been a date. Schafer is seen wearing a large black jacket and hoodie with a skirt and tennis shoes on, while Fike is seen in his trademark striped sweater along with black pants and dress shoes.

Page Six reports the photos were taken as the two were leaving The Nice Guy, a popular restaurant frequented by celebrities.

Some fans have noted that these photos come shortly after Dominic Fike and Diana Silvers’ relationship has ended. Silvers and Fike have reportedly unfollowed each other on all social media.

Fans are happy to see the pair together and already have a dedicated Twitter page for updates on the assumed couple.

However, many fans know that celebrity romance isn’t always as simple as one sighting holding hands.

Because neither star has made an official statement, some fans have done some more digging to see if the pair are really together or not.

The speculation of fans who have gone further has not been a fruitless effort. Fans reported that Dominic Fike’s mother posted a picture of Hunter Schafer to her Instagram story.

dominic fike’s mom reposted a picture of hunter schafer on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/Ft1e4ZKA0Q — Hunter & Dominic Updates (@schaferfike) January 18, 2022

Even further, some fans have speculated that one of Hunter Schafer’s drawings resembles Dominic Fike, but the picture was originally posted on her Instagram in September of 2020, so fans aren’t 100% sure that this is related to their potential relationship.

hunter’s drawing was first posted in september 2020 so it’s most likely not dominic, but it’s still a cute coincidence: https://t.co/qW3IwB2hLg pic.twitter.com/qGIX1hOmGN — Hunter & Dominic Updates (@schaferfike) January 19, 2022

Despite no official dating announcement from either star, fans are sure that the pair are dating.

Given their Euphoria character’s stiff relationship, seeing this couple in real life was not expected by fans, but it isn’t hated either.

However, Dominic Fike is a new face that many fans don’t recognize since he wasn’t in season one of the show.

Who is Dominic Fike?

Hunter Schafer’s co-star Zendaya is a household name, but the same isn’t true for Dominic Fike, at least not yet.

Dominic Fike’s career began in music. He grew up in Florida, raised by his mother, and was playing the guitar at age 10.

He first began recording music and demos for SoundCloud while he was under house arrest for assaulting a police officer, and later went to jail for violating his house arrest. Russh reports that during this time, his first album became a huge success, including his single 3 Nights.

Since his first musical endeavors, Fike has worked with artists like Paul McCartney, Brockhampton, Anderson .Paak, and many more.

Dominic Fike was actually supposed to be in season one of Euphoria, but the character he auditioned for was written out of the show. He did finally get his chance for season two and was called for a much larger role as Elliot.

Although Fike says he shares many similarities with Elliot, one huge difference is that Fike is sober now. He committed to sobriety as a way to cope with the pressures of being a celebrity.

“I’m taking advice from other people that have been famous longer,” Fike said. “Like, if you have to drink alcohol and do drugs to stop thinking about things people are saying on the internet, you probably shouldn’t read the s*** they’re saying on the internet.”

Elliot is quickly becoming a fan favorite on Euphoria, and Dominic Fike makes the character that much easier to love.

While fans wait for confirmation on Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike dating, it doesn’t look like the news will be hard to accept.