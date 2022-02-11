Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike kiss in new photo, seemingly confirming relationship after rumors

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike kiss in new photo, after relationship rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency



Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike are fueling dating rumors. Euphoria star Hunter Schafer and show newcomer Dominic Fike are involved in the show, as alluded to in the season 2 trailer.

On Thursday night, Fike posted a picture of the co-stars kissing. But this is not the first time the couple has sparked romantic rumors.

The rumored lovers were photographed holding hands in West Hollywood last month and sparked dating rumors.

The new photo seemingly sealed the deal for many speculators.

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike spark dating rumors

In a post to his Instagram story, Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer are kissing. The two appear to be dining at a restaurant, with food, glassware, and silverware in front of them. In front of the two is a big slice of chocolate cake and whipped cream.

The caption reads, “Happy birthday happy birthday.”

It is unclear if the photo is new because both Hunter and Dominic have December birthdays. Last month, Page Six reported the two were spotted holding hands at The Nice Guy. At the time, rumors linking the two co-stars began.

Who is Hunter Schafer’s rumored boyfriend, Dominic Fike?

Dominic Fike is new to the cast of Euphoria; the actor joined the show in season 2. Trailers for Euphoria season 2 teased a relationship between Zendaya’s character Rue, Schefer’s character Jules, and Fike’s character, Elliot.

Fike is a musician with two albums of his own as well as several features with other popular artists. His first album, Don’t Forget About Me, Demos, was noticed by Columbia Records and he gained popularity with his single, 3 Nights. He debuted his studio album What Could Possibly Go Wrong in 2020. The album, a mix of hip hop, rock, and pop, has notable collaborations, including a guest on this year’s Coachella lineup, Brockhampton.

Zendaya was unsure about Dominic Fike’s character Elliot on Euphoria

Euphoria star Zendaya, who plays Rue, was unsure about the inclusion of Dominic Fike as Elliot because she ships Rules. Zendaya said, “There were a lot of conversations over the years about where the show was going to go and what it was going to evolve into, and I remember when [creator] Sam [Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end.”

Zendaya eventually came around to the idea of Elliot, acknowledging that the character is crucial to the show. She further explains the importance of Elliot, explaining, “it’s crucial that Elliot exist and that he be the person that is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen.”

Euphoria Season 2 is on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays at 9/8c.