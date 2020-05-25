Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez among celebs sharing Memorial Day tributes


Dolly Parton was one of many celebs who shared a special Memorial Day tribute on Twitter. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Celebrities, including Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez, and Reese Witherspoon, are sharing thoughtful tributes on the Memorial Day holiday.

On Monday, they each took the time to post their special message to honor United States servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the military.

Dolly Parton and Jennifer Lopez share Memorial Day tributes

Memorial Day typically marks a start to the summer season. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many individuals were looking forward to enjoying nicer weather over a three-day weekend.

The holiday is due to Memorial Day, which honors the servicemen and women who lost their lives.

Thanks to social media, many people are posting tributes to those who made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. That includes actors, singers, and other celebrities.

Singer and actress Dolly Parton posted a short video clip of her singing Color Me America. She captioned it with, “Today, we thank and honor those who have sacrificed everything for our country. Happy #MemorialDay!”

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez also posted a Memorial Day tribute on her Twitter. It included photos of her performing the stadium anthem Let’s Get Loud with an American flag in the background and in her hands.

“Today, #LetsGetLoud for our heroes,” JLo posted. “We honor all those who served our amazing country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #HappyMemorialDay,” she captioned her photos with.

Other celebrities post tributes on Memorial Day

JLo and Dolly were just two of the celebs who posted special messages for servicemen and women. Actress Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) shared a patriotic image with her tweet.

“Your memory lives on forever,” said part of Witherspoon’s caption, which included a flag and heart emoji.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith also went with a beautiful patriotic image showing a flag waving in the background as part of her thank you message on Twitter.

Jeremy Renner, known as the character Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers movies, also shared a special tribute on his Twitter account. Renner mentioned in his tweet, “You continue to inspire us. Many thanks and blessings.”

Actor Hugh Jackman also posted a message on his Twitter, including a photo of himself wearing a protective mask. “Our unending respect to the men and women of the military,” Jackman included in his message.

In addition to those above, other celebrities who shared special Memorial Day tributes included Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Priyanka Chopra, Pitbull, and Paris Hilton.

