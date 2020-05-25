Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez among celebs sharing Memorial Day tributes

Celebrities, including Dolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez, and Reese Witherspoon, are sharing thoughtful tributes on the Memorial Day holiday.

On Monday, they each took the time to post their special message to honor United States servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the military.

Dolly Parton and Jennifer Lopez share Memorial Day tributes

Memorial Day typically marks a start to the summer season. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many individuals were looking forward to enjoying nicer weather over a three-day weekend.

The holiday is due to Memorial Day, which honors the servicemen and women who lost their lives.

Thanks to social media, many people are posting tributes to those who made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. That includes actors, singers, and other celebrities.

Singer and actress Dolly Parton posted a short video clip of her singing Color Me America. She captioned it with, “Today, we thank and honor those who have sacrificed everything for our country. Happy #MemorialDay!”

Today, we thank and honor those who have sacrificed everything for our country ❤️ Happy #MemorialDay! pic.twitter.com/Tq9lJDzTSz — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 25, 2020

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez also posted a Memorial Day tribute on her Twitter. It included photos of her performing the stadium anthem Let’s Get Loud with an American flag in the background and in her hands.

“Today, #LetsGetLoud for our heroes,” JLo posted. “We honor all those who served our amazing country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. #HappyMemorialDay,” she captioned her photos with.

Today, #LetsGetLoud for our heroes! ❤️🤍💙 We honor all those who served our amazing country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. 🇺🇸🙏 ✨ #HappyMemorialDay 📸: MTV pic.twitter.com/PDo1DCvNRC — jlo (@JLo) May 25, 2020

Other celebrities post tributes on Memorial Day

JLo and Dolly were just two of the celebs who posted special messages for servicemen and women. Actress Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) shared a patriotic image with her tweet.

“Your memory lives on forever,” said part of Witherspoon’s caption, which included a flag and heart emoji.

Remembering the brave servicemen and women who sacrificed everything to keep us safe. Your memory lives on forever. 🇺🇸❤️ #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/vcYifPygLt — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 25, 2020

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith also went with a beautiful patriotic image showing a flag waving in the background as part of her thank you message on Twitter.

In honor of Memorial Day and every Man and Woman who has served our country. Thank you✨ pic.twitter.com/M2e8HArESm — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) May 25, 2020

Jeremy Renner, known as the character Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers movies, also shared a special tribute on his Twitter account. Renner mentioned in his tweet, “You continue to inspire us. Many thanks and blessings.”

Today is a day to commemorate those who we have lost and have served before us. You continue to inspire us. Many thanks and blessings. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Qs7BxOvVKD — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) May 25, 2020

Actor Hugh Jackman also posted a message on his Twitter, including a photo of himself wearing a protective mask. “Our unending respect to the men and women of the military,” Jackman included in his message.

Our unending respect to the men and women of the military. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/qTM1Wfv1SR — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 25, 2020

In addition to those above, other celebrities who shared special Memorial Day tributes included Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Priyanka Chopra, Pitbull, and Paris Hilton.