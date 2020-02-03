Jennifer Lopez, Shakira’s diet and exercise for Super Bowl 2020 halftime show includes shimmy and pole dancing

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wowed Super Bowl 2020 audiences with their pole dancing prowess and shimmy success during the halftime show.

But even though J.Lo and Shakira made it look easy, the stars worked hard prior to the halftime show to get in shape for the intense routine.

From dieting like a supermodel before a fashion show to exercising like Khloe Kardashian in Revenge Body mode, Jennifer and Shakira put in the hours to rock that Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020.

Shakira shakes up her fitness and diet to stun with shimmy

Nothing symbolizes Shakira like her perfect shimmy. But to take her moves to the next level, the star spent weeks working out and dieting, her trainer told the NY Post.

The 42-year-old has turned to celebrity fitness trainer Anna Kaiser, who founded workout studio AKT, for the last 10 years.

“Shakira’s committed to fitness and wellness,” emphasized Anna.

Prior to the Super Bowl halftime show, Kaiser and Shakira spent time in one-on-one fitness sessions.

The mom of two kids (Milan is 7, while Sasha is 4) with her partner Gerard Piqué, Shakira kick-starts her day with a big breakfast. She likes soft-boiled eggs, turkey lettuce wraps, or a chocolate smoothie to make sure she gets enough protein. The smoothie is made with plant-based protein powder.

But that diet isn’t all about deprivation, with Shakira treating herself to dark chocolate and almonds.

“No sugar, no dairy,” added Anna. “But she loves chocolate so we look for sugar-free options.”

For exercise, Shakira does everything from side bends using heavy weights to planks with a twist.

Shakira also does bicycle moves to tone her tummy and keep her core strong.

Jennifer Lopez: Diet dedication means surrendering sugar, eating clean

Celebrity exercise trainer David Kirsch, who reigns as the director of fitness at the Core Club in Midtown, has worked with Jennifer for years. The 50-year-old J.Lo “has better muscle tone than some of my clients who are 25,” summed up David.

Kirsch also revealed that Lopez eats lots of vegetables and lean protein, washing it all down with water. The actress/singer/dancer has not had any alcohol or coffee “for years,” added her trainer.

“She keeps her diet very clean,” emphasized David. “There’s no way you can maintain a body like hers without being strict about diet.”

Jennifer also goes on occasional no-sugar, no-carb diets as well as on vegan food plans.

Jennifer is just as dedicated to working out as Shakira. Her fitness routine includes going into “beast mode” with pushups. Lopez also keeps in shape with squats and planks.