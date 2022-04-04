Doja Cat won her first GRAMMY just days after telling Twitter she was quitting music 

Doja Cat is a GRAMMY Award winner not long after telling fans she was quitting. Pic credit: Recording Academy/GRAMMYs/YouTube

Doja Cat’s trolling continues to reach new heights.

A week after claiming she quit music after a South American fiasco, the rapper won her first GRAMMY.

Doja caused an uproar when she changed her social media handle to “I QUIT” last week. The issue was multifaceted– fans from Paraguay claimed she endorsed hateful tweets by liking them. Then, she put on a show in Brazil and was unhappy with her performance as she promised to do better.

The result was that the meme-rapper quit music — but it did not last long.

Doja Cat wins her first GRAMMY after claiming she quit music

Doja Cat won her first GRAMMY Award after a successful few years in music.

Doja received eight GRAMMY Award nominations this year. The nominations include Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Doja won a GRAMMY at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Kiss Me More with SZA. She gave a tearful acceptance speech with SZA.

Before the event, Doja was nervous on the red carpet.

Doja told ET, “Oh my god, I am very excited, I am very very excited. I have nothing prepared, so I am also terrified, but it is what it is. You got to do what you got to do.”

Doja wore an ice blue Versace gown for her Grammy win and a Coperni bag full of candy.

She continued about her look, “This is Versace. This is something that we sketched out for the last couple of months, and I wanted something simple, and I wanted to go edgy with the hair, and that’s basically it. Lots of tatas.”

Doja Cat quits music after the South American fiasco

Doja Cat made headlines when she quit music last week. She was in South America with other performers when she had to cancel a Paraguay performance due to weather. Fans alleged that she liked an anti-Paraguay tweet, but others said it was a fake tweet.

Doja next performed in Brazil, where she was unhappy with her show.

Doja tweeted, “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f****** love you, and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

Her emotions seemingly escalated, as hours later, Doja tweeted, “This **** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

It seems Doja rapidly changed her mind as she performed the next night in Brazil.

With a GRAMMY under her belt, the rapper is now going on tour, and it looks like her hiatus was less than 24 hours long.