Doja Cat seemingly quits music after a rough show, fan backlash 

Doja Cat is known for trolling fans with her antics, but her latest actions did not seem like a joke. Doja trended on Twitter after the revelations surfaced.

The rapper reportedly quit music and posted a tweet that expressed the famous lifestyle was not for her. Doja expressed unhappiness with a performance she did in Brazil. Then, she tweeted that she quit music.

Doja has a scheduled performance in Brazil again tonight.

Doja Cat quits music after a rough show and fan backlash

Doja Cat appeared to quit music after social media outrage. She changed her Twitter name to “i quit” and tweeted about her decision.

Before she quit music, Doja claimed she was unhappy with a performance in Brazil.

Doja tweeted, “I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f****** love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

The rapper had a quick change of heart. Three hours later, Doja tweeted, “This **** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.”

So what happened to Doja Cat other than a disappointing performance?

Some fans speculated that Doja liked a tweet that disparaged Paraguay.

One fan demanded that Doja apologizes for liking a tweet that disparaged Paraguay.

Other fans claimed that Doja never liked a tweet disparaging Paraguay and that the screenshot was fake.

One fan defended Doja and wrote, “so y’all really invaded doja’s privacy, stalked her and found her hotel, disrespected her and called her slurs, and then expected her to show y’all respect? the entitlement.”

Doja Cat canceled a performance in Paraguay, as did many other artists, including Miley Cyrus, because of the weather.

Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly cancel performances in Paraguay

Doja Cat was not the only performer to cancel Paraguay performances– Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus did as well.

Miley Cyrus’ plane received multiple lightning strikes, and she had to cancel.

Miley wrote, “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Machine Gun Kelly canceled his concert but did an impromptu performance outside his hotel.

As for Doja Cat, she is still scheduled to perform tonight in Brazil. Time will tell how serious the rapper is about quitting music.