Doja Cat flaunts her diamonds in black Carolina Herrera dress with a deep neckline that shows cleavage and more

Doja Cat displayed some expensive bling in her latest red carpet look.

The Planet Her rapper rocked a black Carolina Herrera dress with a deep neckline and ballerina-esque tutu. The dress was part of Herrera’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

The plunging neckline allowed Doja’s diamonds to sparkle.

The red carpet look was for the Billboard Women in Music Awards. Other attendees include Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, and Normani.

Doja had a wardrobe change later in the night, slipping into a dramatic pink dress for a performance.

Doja Cat rocks a little black Carolina Herrera dress and diamonds

Doja Cat posted a series of new pictures to her Instagram page and detailed her gorgeous look. She wore the carefully crafted look to the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Doja sported dramatic, bold eye makeup with heavy black pointed lines.

Her slicked-back hair left her diamond earrings in full display. The Carolina Herrera dress features a deep, plunging V and a ballerina hem.

Doja raises her arms in the second picture and accentuates her diamond choker and earrings. Another photo features the rapper as she touches her neck.

Her manicured fingers reveal even more ice. She tagged Jacob & Co in the icy shots as the provider of her jewelry.

She credited her stylists, photographers and clothes designers in the caption of her photo.

Doja attends the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2022

Doja was not just a guest – she was a performer and award recipient who performed her song Alone. Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani presented Doja with the Powerhouse Award.

Ciara hosted the Billboard Women in Music Awards– she received Billboard’s Woman Of The Year in 2009. Other attendees include Olivia Rodrigo, who won woman of the year. Saweetie was also in attendance and performed at the awards ceremony.

The show took place at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Doja Cat goes on tour with The Weeknd

Fans were excited when The Weeknd announced new tour dates yesterday. Doja Cat will serve as a special guest for the newly announced North American tour dates.

The 2022 tour, already postponed three times, supports The Weeknd’s most recent albums, Dawn FM and After Hours. Doja will perform music from her latest album, Planet Her.

Doja and Abel are no strangers to performing together; they collaborated on You Right from Doja’s album Planet Her.

Information on Doja Cat’s tickets and tour dates is available here.