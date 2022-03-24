Miley Cyrus rocks sexy lace-up catsuit in new pictures

Miley Cyrus rocks the crowd in a black catsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miley Cyrus is just being Miley while performing in South America in provocative attire.

Miley Cyrus’ looks on a short South American tour are making headlines. The singer is known for over-the-top performances and outfits that match.

The Wrecking Ball singer has rocked an eighties-inspired look and added a Miley touch with the wardrobe. She gave followers on Instagram a sneak peek of what to expect at her shows.

Miley rocks the stage in a sexy catsuit outfit

She wore ice-blue eye shadow, and her hair had a bleach blonde, choppy cut.

Miley’s bodysuit was entirely black, with lace-up the legs and torso. The arms also featured black laces and gave a peek of skin. She tapped her black boots to the guitar and jammed with a microphone in her hand in the video.

She wrote for the caption, “I’M ON THAT MEOW QUICK TO SCRATCH YOUR EYES OUT .”



Lizzo approved the video and wrote, “Damn u look good.”

The sexy ensembles were part of Miley’s Lollapalooza performances.

Miley twerked in her black catsuit and whipped her hair around on the stage. Her sheer catsuit offered fans a cheeky display as she danced on the stage to her music.

These are just the latest in a series of catsuits Miley donned during her performances. Her Maison Close Blue Angel Asymmetric Catsuit trended when fans wanted to know how to get their hands on the piece.

Miley Cyrus performs at South American Lollapalooza dates, and her plane is struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus headlined Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Argentina this week. The performances marked her first concerts in South America in seven years.

Miley gave a set of sultry performances before a near-disaster was averted. Miley was scheduled to perform in Paraguay but had to cancel when her plane was struck by lightning and forced to have an emergency landing.

She shared a shocking video with fans and a heartfelt apology to those who waited to see her.

Miley wrote, “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.”

Although the harrowing event forced Miley to cancel a Paraguay tour date, the show must go on for the star. Miley has a tour date on Saturday in Brazil, where more rock and roll will occur.