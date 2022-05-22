Doja Cat cancels summer shows after throat surgery, vows to quit vaping

Doja Cat stuns at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Doja Cat has canceled her upcoming tour dates with The Weeknd and other forthcoming shows as she recovers from tonsil surgery.

The 26-year-old singer blamed her vaping habit and vowed to quit in a bid to quicken her recovery.

She made headlines after rocking a topless gown at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 red carpet.

Doja Cat details tonsil surgery on social media

The Say So singer announced the cancellation of her upcoming appearances with a statement on social media.

“The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling,” she said, continuing:

“I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” she wrote on Instagram.

Before the surgery, Doja alluded to issues with her throat in a series of tweets. The singer revealed that she had an abscess in her left tonsil.

“dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil,” she wrote. “i had an abscess in it. my whole throat is fu**ed so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon.”

She also disclosed that her tonsils became infected before the BBMAs, and she was on antibiotics. However, Doja said she “forgot” that she was taking medication and “drank wine and was vaping all day long.”

The singer did not reveal when she is expected to return to the stage following the surgery.

Doja Cat opens up about vaping addiction

In response to a Twitter user asking her if she was still vaping, Doja said she was “quitting” temporarily in the hope of making it permanent.

She then detailed her struggle to quit vaping after another Twitter user suggested that she “throw the vape away.”

The pop star replied that she gets anxiety at the thought of throwing it away and plans to quit without any medication.

“Throwing them away just instills panic. I’m addicted but I’m not weak. I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn’t need it at all by then.”

She further explained her nicotine addiction, adding that she could easily replace her vape pen with cigarettes if she threw it away.

Doja Cat before accepting her award for ‘Top R&B Album’ at the #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/tb3EREEMp7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2022

Doja was seen using her vape pen and drinking at the BBMA and is known for using the smoking device often.