Doja Cat causes a scene wearing pasties on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet

Doja Cat stuns at the Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: @dojacat/Instagram

Doja Cat continued to make headlines– this time in a black gown with a sheer bodice and pasties on her chest.

The Woman rapper appeared at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where she received nominations for multiple awards. Doja left with her hands full; she won awards for 2022’s Top R&B Female Artist, R&B Album, and Viral Song.

Doja, who shares a birthday with Kim Kardashian, is never afraid to make a scene. The rapper often engages in crazy, headline-grabbing antics. Her latest red carpet look was equal parts glam and eccentric as she glowed in the off-beat ensemble.

Doja Cat wears pasties on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet

Doja Cat turned heads at the Billboard Music Awards, where she received awards for her music and attention for her fashion. Doja wore a black haute couture gown by Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry at the Billboard awards. The dress featured a plunging neckline with a sheer bandeau underneath and pasties covering the nipples.

Doja carried a planet accessory, a nod to her successful album, Planet Her.

Doja wore dramatic gold earrings with pearls and emeralds in the shape of human ears.

She tagged Agent Provocateur, the famed-lingerie designer and creator of her pasties.

She wrote in the caption, “Thank you Daniel and Schiaparelli Wearing full @schiaparelli by @danielroseberry + Nail rings by @bijules Gold Pasties @agentprovocateur.” Doja continued to thank her team of assistants and stylists who helped her prepare for the big night.

Doja’s dark hair was slicked back in a ponytail with curled ends.

The dress featured silk illusion tulle, surrealist anatomy bijoux, and a black velvet sculptural corset.

Doja Cat wins top viral song at the Billboard Music Awards

Doja Cat is no stranger to going viral– the Soundcloud rapper went viral when she released Moo in August 2018. Since then, her career has continued to grow as she collaborates with artists like Tyga, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande.

She won an award for her viral efforts; the 2022 Billboard Music Award for Viral song went to Doja Cat featuring SZA for Kiss Me More.

Doja’s viral award acceptance gave birth to another viral moment. Before accepting the award, Doja took a swig of her drink and hit her vape before throwing the smoking device down and going on stage.

Doja Cat before accepting her award for ‘Top R&B Album’ at the #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/tb3EREEMp7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2022

Although it was not Doja’s first rodeo, the rapper was relatable with her public speaking anxiety.