Do Jason Derulo and Usher have a beef? Fans wonder after Las Vegas fight over mistaken identity

Jason Derulo was walking in a Las Vegas hotel when he seemingly got triggered after a heckler allegedly mistook him for R&B star Usher, leaving fans wondering if the two singers have beef.

It is unclear whether it was a case of mistaken identity or an attempt to make a witty remark comparing the two crooners who bear some resemblance.

Jason Derulo and Usher have never collaborated but do not appear to have a feud.

In a 2014 interview with Okay Player, Derulo cites the R&B legend as a musical influence.

Usher had already released five studio albums before Derulo dropped his first album in 2010 and they don’t appear to have a personal or professional relationship.

Jason Derulo fights with men who call him Usher

In a viral video, Jason Derulo launched an attack on two hecklers in the Aria hotel after being called Usher.

According to TMZ, eyewitnesses saw the Savage singer and one of the hecklers pass each other on an escalator.

Derulo is walking with security in the viral video and reacts when a man yelled, “Hey, Usher! F*** you, bi**h!”

The singer then runs directly at his heckler, but numerous individuals surround him. The video doesn’t show what went down, but it doesn’t end there.

Another man attempts to get involved in the scuffle and can be heard in the video yelling, “That’s my boy, you hit him first,” but security pushes him away.

Derulo then charges at the other man after he says, “Don’t touch my boy,” landing a two-punch combination that sends him to the floor. The 32-year-old is quickly pounced on by security guards who separate the two.

TMZ says the two victims did not press charges but have the option to file a lawsuit at a later date. The publication says the American singer got a trespassing notice from the hotel and was subsequently removed.

An Instagram user caught a different angle of the scuffle, showing Derulo being escorted out of the hotel by police in handcuffs.

It is unclear whether the singer was taken to jail or faced any criminal charges stemming from the attack.

The two victims had some facial lacerations from the punches but did not require medical treatment.

Jason Derulo doesn’t have a violent history; he welcomed his first child with his ex-girlfriend earlier this year.

He released his last album, Everything Is 4, in 2015 but has released a slew of singles since then.

He is best known for his TikTok content and is one of the most followed celebrities on the social media platform.

Usher has a residency in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; therefore, it’s possible that it was a genuine case of mistaken identity.