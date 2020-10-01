Jenn Goicoechea is Usher’s new baby mama: Singer and girlfriend announce birth of daughter

Singer-songwriter Usher announced yesterday the birth of his baby daughter with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

The pair have been linked ever since they were spotted together in October 2019 hanging out backstage at a Hollywood Bowl concert.

A year later, the 41-year-old singer and the 37-year-old vice president at Epic Records are celebrating the birth of their first child together.

Usher made the announcement on Instagram, where he posted an adorable picture of a little baby hand holding one of his fingers. He captioned the pic: “Heaven on Earth,” before introduced fans to Sovereign Bo Raymond.

The I Cry singer wrote: “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond.”

He also quoted one of Stevie Wonder’s classics, writing, “‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.” At the time of writing, his post had received over half a million likes.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea are overjoyed at baby’s birth

People Magazine reported that a source close to the couple said, “Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign’s big brothers. Everyone is so happy and excited.”

Sovereign Bo has two half brothers; Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V, 12, are Usher’s sons from a previous marriage to Tamika Foster.

Earlier last month, Goicoechea had eluded to the impending birth by captioning a pic of them both on her Instagram feed with the words, “Proud of you, Baby Daddy.”

Usher then confirmed the news in an interview with Good Morning America when he spoke about how excited his two sons were at the prospect of having a sister. At the time, he said, “babies always bring such joy to a family.”

Actor and fellow songwriter Tristan Wilds led the congratulations in the comments section by writing: “ayeeeee!!!! it’s lit!!!! congrats my g!” Rico Love also sent his congratulations, “Congrats bro!!!”

Model Jessica White also chimed in with congratulations and a friendly warning that the baby girl would change his life: “Congratulations, ush! God is good! You have a baby girl she will change your life.”

Who did Usher have a baby with?

Jenn Goicoechea is vice president of A&R at Epic Records, which has represented some massive names including Travis Scott, Busta Rhymes, DJ Khalid, Mariah Carey, and Meghan Trainor.

According to Rolling Out, she was born in Miami to an Italian mother and a Puerto Rican father. She reportedly followed in her mother’s footsteps by working in the music industry.

She is 37 and can be found on Instagram at @boogsneffect, where she has over 16,000 followers. Her feed has some really cool and stylish pics with lots of references to the music industry.

