Demi Lovato says that her documentary is honest but doesn’t share every detail of her past

Demi Lovato said that her documentary, while brutally open, still leaves some details private. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Demi Lovato has kept certain aspects of her life private despite being brutally honest in her recent documentary Dancing With the Devil.

The singer and actress, 28, shared with Drew Barrymore recently on the Drew Barrymore Show that she chose to leave some details out of her docuseries.

“I like to say I’m an open book with boundaries,” Demi told Drew. “Because I feel like I do wear my heart on my sleeve but I’ have also learned how to protect myself from people intruding a little bit too much on the personal stuff.”

Demi’s goal is to help others

Lovato made it clear that she only shared what she deemed to be most important in her pursuit to help others going through the same situations.

“It’s never too late to set a boundary with the world. And I learned that,” she shared. “I’ve continued to set boundaries where I know it seems like I’ve talked a lot about my life but I didn’t talk about everything. That’s where my boundary is. There’s things I’ll never share with the world because no one could benefit from them. And that’s okay. That’s for me and my treatment team.”

Demi talks taking care of herself

She also discussed why she cut her hair short, telling Barrymore, “I was trying something that didn’t work for me. Now, I’m doing something that is working for me. And instead of feeling judged by everyone, I’m just gonna say, ‘Look your opinion about me doesn’t matter to me.’ I’m doing what I need to do for myself and my wellness, my well-being. I’m putting myself first in front of my career and that’s something I never did before. Because I was so preoccupied with trying to be the sexy, feminine pop star that I just ignored who I am.”

Demi Lovato talked with Drew Barrymore about her documentary. Pic credit: Twitter@DrewBarrymoreTV

She continued, saying, “I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself from all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the South. And when I cut my hair, I felt so liberated because I wasn’t subscribing to an ideal or a belief placed upon me to be something that I’m not. Now that I’m owning who I am, I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt and…that’s because I’m being honest.”

After a whirlwind romance in 2020 with actor Max Ehrich, one that ended in a split just months after they got engaged, Lovato has been on a journey of self-discovery and honesty. She recently admitted that, while she can’t see herself being pregnant in the near future, she would love to have children and is open to adoption.