Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock perform together at secret stand-up show, joke about recent attacks

Two of the most talked-about comedians in recent weeks, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, performed together during a secret comedy show in Los Angeles this past week.

The duo assembled onstage in front of a crowd that included notable celebrities such as comedian Jeff Ross, Kim Kardashian, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and rapper Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def.

Their set included some joking about the incidents they were part of, with Chris Rock getting slapped at the Oscars this past March and Chappelle getting attacked earlier this week during his comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl.

Chris Rock joins Dave Chappelle during secret stand-up show

According to The Hollywood Reporter, comedian Dave Chappelle performed at Los Angeles’ The Comedy Store on Thursday with tickets costing $160 to see a secret performer. The show took place in the 70-seat Belly Room, making for an intimate setting.

During his set, Chappelle spoke about the recent Hollywood Bowl attack he was on the receiving end of. The 48-year-old was tackled by a man who rushed onstage during his performance for the Netflix is a Joke Fest. After a brief scuffle, the man ran away behind a large screen on the stage, but security eventually surrounded him.

Chappelle was unharmed, and the man was taken into custody after receiving a beatdown that left him with a broken arm and many visible bruises on his face.

Early in his set at Thursday’s secret stand-up show, Chappelle addressed the attack, saying he never saw the attacker’s face but “got a grip of his hair.” Chappelle also said his son hugged him after the incident and told him, “Dad, I love you.”

After Chappelle thanked those who reached out to show love and support for him following the incident, fellow comedian Chris Rock joined him onstage. That was about 10 minutes into Chappelle’s set, and Rock remained seated on a stool next to him for the rest of the performance.

The duo then joked about the recent incidents they were part of, including Rock getting slapped by actor Will Smith at the Oscars.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle joked to Rock. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

“I got smacked by the softest n***a that ever rapped,” Rock replied, referring to Smith’s previous time in hip-hop as The Fresh Prince and under his real name.

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke at the 2022 Oscars about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her bald look. A source indicated after the Oscars that Chris Rock was unaware that Jada had alopecia, a condition that brings uncontrollable hair loss, resulting in her going bald.

Smith wasn’t detained after slapping Rock and returned to his seat at the Oscars venue. He later accepted the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. Following apologies to the Academy and Chris Rock, Smith also resigned as a member of the Academy. In addition, the Academy said he would not be allowed to attend their events for 10 years.

Chappelle described post-attack confrontation with alleged assailant

During his secret stand-up show this past week, Chappelle also spoke about how after the attack, he convinced security to let him confront his alleged attacker, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. Chappelle said he “needed to talk to him” and that the man appeared mentally ill.

The comedian said his alleged attacker told a story about how his grandmother was forced out of her neighborhood in Brooklyn by gentrification. Chappelle said Lee told him the attack was meant to bring attention to that.

In addition to discussing the Hollywood Bowl attack and Oscars slap, Chappelle and Rock spoke about other current news events such as the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial and Roe v. Wade.

At one point, Chappelle brought up how the city of Los Angeles is where Sean “Diddy” Combs’ friend and colleague, Biggie Smalls was murdered.

“I am in the [place] where you sat in the car with Biggie Smalls as he died,” Chappelle said as he looked at Combs.

“I hate this city,” the comedian said before getting up and leaving the stage.

For Chris Rock, the past week has been the first time the comedian has addressed his Oscars slap incident. After his friend Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage this week, Rock got on the mic at Hollywood Bowl to joke, “Was that Will Smith?”

In addition to Chappelle and Rock speaking about their incidents, plenty of other celebrities and comedians have spoken out. That’s included rapper 50 Cent and comedians Howie Mandel and Kevin Hart.