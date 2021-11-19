Daniel Radcliffe stunning net worth: Harry Potter star became a millionaire at 12 years old

Danie Radcliffe’s enormous net worth allows him to pursue passion projects as an actor. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

British actor Daniel Radcliffe has a stunning net worth and is a millionaire many times over.

The 32-year-old actor became a superstar at just 12 years old when he starred in the lead role in the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

‘The boy who lived’ reportedly earned $1 million for the first film as wizard Harry Potter.

Based on J.K. Rowling’s eponymous novels, the Harry Potter movies grossed $7.7 billion across the eight movies from 2001 to 2011.

Radcliffe went on to have continued success as an actor, branching into stage acting and other movie roles as an adult.

The diverse actor has also dabbled in voice acting and YouTube while maintaining his status as one of the world’s highest-paid actors.

Daniel Radcliffe’s net worth is estimated at $110 million

The 32-year-old actor has an incredible net worth estimated at $110 million – a majority coming from the Harry Potter films reports Celebrity Net Worth.

After receiving a million-dollar paycheck at 12 years of age, his salary increased with each subsequent film.

In the second movie, Chamber of Secrets, he reportedly took home $3 million.

For the third and fourth Harry Potter films released in 2004 and 2005, The Woman in Black actor earned $6 million and $11 million, respectively.

Two years later, he got $14 million for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

In the sixth movie, The Half-Blood Prince reportedly came with a $24 million paycheck boosting his net worth. Radcliffe then earned a whopping $50 million for the last two Potter movies, which were released in two parts.

The British actor leveraged his international fame to demand high salaries for subsequent films he starred in post-Harry Potter. In addition, he earns royalties from the movies and for the use of his likeness for products based on the character he earned critical praise portraying.

Daniel Radcliffe admits he hardly spends his massive fortune

In an interview with The Telegraph, the British actor revealed that he hardly spends his impressive wealth.

He told the publication about the freedom he enjoys knowing he doesn’t have to work for money.

“I’m very grateful for it because having money means you don’t have to worry about it, which is very lovely freedom to have. It also gives me immense freedom, career-wise.”

Harry Potter cast celebrates 20th anniversary with HBO special

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson are set to star in an HBO special marking the debut movie which hit the theaters 20 years ago.

According to Variety, the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will air on New Years Day.

The HBO Max special will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations.”