Daniel ‘Keemstar’ Keem and h3h3Productions’ Ethan Klein feud: DramaAlert host loses G Fuel sponsorship

Two of YouTube’s biggest stars, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem and Ethan Klein of h3h3Productions, have reignited their longstanding feud.

Keemstar is best known for his YouTube channel DramaAlert where he has more than 5.5 million subscribers. The controversial YouTube channel is known for covering events involving social media stars and other online community members.

He also manages a Twitter account with 2.8 million followers.

Ethan Klein is best known for his YouTube channel h3h3Productions, a comedy and satire channel with more than 6.5 million subscribers. He also manages a Twitter account with about 2.4 million followers.

Both YouTube stars are highly influential on their social media platforms, and they have engaged in an online war for some time.

Here is what you need to know about the latest flare-up in the rivalry between the YouTube stars.

Klein uploaded a video making multiple allegations against Keemstar

The latest exchange started after Ethan Klein posted a lengthy video on his h3h3Productions YouTube channel on Tuesday, May 19. In the video titled “Content Nuke – Keemstar,” Klein criticized Keemstar over his past conduct.

Klein made multiple allegations against Keemstar in the video that has received more than 3.6 million views.

Klein accused Keemstar of having doxxed some of his opponents in the past. He also recapped some of the past controversies involving Keemstar.

Klein accused Keemstar of mistreating Desmond “Etika” Amofah

Klein alleged that Keemstar mistreated the late YouTuber Desmond “Etika” Amofah. Klein claimed Keemstar taunted Etika when he appeared on his DramaAlert show shortly after his discharge from a mental health hospital.

Keemstar reportedly suggested that Etika jump off a building and described Etika as having “lost his mind.”

Etika tragically took his life in June 2019 by jumping off a bridge. The tragic suicide took place shortly after the interview with Keemsstar.

Although Klein later denied it, some social media users felt he blamed Keemstar for Etika’s death.

I don't care what Keemstar has done in the past, which has all been completely overcovered. Going after someones' sponsors and blaming them for the suicide of Etika is fucking disgusting. It downplays Etika's personal issues and quite literally puts a body on someone's name. — 𝙊𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙪𝙨 ⛩️ (@SubToOptimus) May 19, 2020

And I most certainly did not blame keemstar for etikas death. I think he created an extremely toxic environment for him and others. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) May 19, 2020

Klein’s “Content Nuke” video also referred to allegations that Keemstar reportedly made against YouTube streamer RSGlory AndGold in a video posted in 2016.

However, Keemstar later deleted the video, reportedly after realizing that some of the allegations were false.

Klein also said that Keemstar had falsely accused him of “felony fraud.”

Keemstar responds

Keemstar responded to Klein in a video titled “H3h3 lies,” posted to his YouTube channel yesterday (Wednesday, May 20).

In the video that has received more than 1.7 million views as of writing, Keemstar attempts to defend himself against Klein’s allegations.

He focussed on defending himself against suggestions that his actions contributed to Etika’s untimely death.

He claimed that he and Etika were close friends and that they had a mutually affectionate relationship. He defended himself, saying that Etika’s mom and his girlfriend had absolved him of allegations that he caused Etika to take his own life.

Keemstar later posted a tweet telling his followers to look out for Part 2 of his video response to Klein.

We will update this post with the video when it is available.

Trust me part 2 is where H3H3 fans seen how they were lied to and used as a pawn♟ . Just like how he used Etika’s tragic death. https://t.co/eY5OyTZcNW — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 20, 2020

Found the perfect hoodie to wear for the F*ck Ethan Klein part 2! pic.twitter.com/uF1lGSBiKQ — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 21, 2020

G Fuel withdraws Keemstar sponsorship after Klein’s video

In his “Content Nuke” video, Klein questioned energy drink company G Fuel over its continued sponsorship of Keemstar despite the multiple controversies that allegedly raised ethical questions about his conduct.

Keemstar later confirmed in his response video that he had parted ways with G Fuel following the backlash sparked by Klein’s criticism of the company.

G Fuel did not immediately comment on the circumstances surrounding the company’s breakup with Keemstar.