DaBaby is mercilessly trolled after first-week album sales revealed

DaBaby’s public image has taken a hit recently and so has his record sales as his latest project underwhelms with its first week sales.

The once-beloved rapper turned Hip Hop villain was mercilessly trolled for his low sales figures.

Last week, the Rockstar rapper released his latest album, Baby On Baby 2, and it has not garnered the traction of his previous efforts.

According to HitsDailyDouble, DaBaby’s new album will not debut in the Billboard top 20, with 17,200 units sold.

This is a 86% drop in first week sales from his previous studio album, Blame It On Baby, which debuted at No. 1 and sold 124,000 units.

Some Hip Hop fans have criticized the rapper for his repetitive flow and decline in the quality of music. On the other hand, some have attributed his low sales to his decline in popularity after numerous controversies.

DaBaby is trolled on social media for low album sales

Social media celebrated DaBaby’s low album sales with some taking issue with his lyrics referencing his former collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

“Dababy is really a loser. This is the saddest attempt at trying to maintain relevance,” a person wrote in response to his song Boogeyman.

Dababy is really a loser. This is the saddest attempt at trying to maintain relevance pic.twitter.com/z9lUBS0giK — STFU (@stfudoja) September 27, 2022

The rapper used a look-alike of Megan in the video. In the lyrics, he claimed he had sexual relationships with her before the Tory Lanez shooting allegations.

“You play with me that s**t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f***in’ on Megan Thee Stallion.”

The pair fell out after DaBaby made a song with Tory Lanez after Thee Stallion accused the Canadian artist of shooting her in the foot.

Others mocked his music, criticizing the artist for his repetitive sound.

“Nobody’s black balling the DaBaby. If anything he black balled himself by making the same song 5,011 times. We are just tired,” the person tweeted.

“we watched Dababy rise and fall off in real time,” another Twitter user gleefully wrote.

Another joked that DaBaby will join the celebrity boxing trend due to his low album sales.

“DaBaby will be fighting Jake Paul by next summer,” a person wrote.

Another rejected DaBaby’s claim that his low-album sales are because he is blackballed by the music industry by comparing him to controversial Hip Hop star NBA Youngboy.

“Dababy can’t use blackballed as an excuse for his flop album when NBA Youngboy is also blackballed but still puts up crazy numbers.”

Meek Mill backs DaBaby’s blackballing conspiracy theory

Earlier this week, DaBaby took to his Instagram Story to allege that he has been blackballed by the music industry as a reason for his low album sales.

He shared a story about his low album sales writing: “Not bad for da Blackballed Baby.”

Meek Mill added his two cents, claiming the rapper is “blatantly being shunned by the music industry.”

“They blatantly black balling da baby .. not my business but ima observer 👨🏾‍🔬,” he wrote in a tweet.

Meek Mill says DaBaby is blatantly being blackballed in the music industry pic.twitter.com/LAPyvRBNOk — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 29, 2022

Neither rapper offered any evidence to support their theory and the theory led to further mockery online.

Dababy trying to find out who ruined his career: https://t.co/ngT4xZHElM pic.twitter.com/B5TTL0L1gO — ❀𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐮 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞❀ (@bigleeaux) September 29, 2022

The 30-year-old rapper has been involved in numerous violent altercations but faced his biggest backlash last year in July when he made comments during his Rolling Loud Festival set in Miami that were deemed homophobic.

He was consequently removed from several scheduled events and lost endorsement deals and did not apologize until the following month. He then deleted the apology which led to further backlash.

Before and after his comments during Rolling Loud, DaBaby had not logged a Billboard Hot 100 Top 30 single that year.

His previous efforts Kirk and Blame It on Baby spawned numerous hit records such as Suge, Baby, Bop, Rockstar, and Vibez.