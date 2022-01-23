DaBaby poses with his three daughters with a message after months of controversy

DaBaby shared pictures with his three daughters in a recent photoshoot. Pic credit: DaBaby/YouTube

It’s been a rough couple of months for rapper DaBaby, as the 30-year-old rapper has had several controversies.

DaBaby has previously spoken candidly about his dedication to fatherhood.

In a recent photo shoot with his three daughters, the Suge rapper seemingly addressed some of his critics.

Following the backlash for his remarks regarded as homophobic during a Rolling Loud Festival in the Summer of 2021, he welcomed his third daughter with singer DaniLeigh in August.

After a few months, the former couple had a public breakup as they took their relationship issues to Instagram, leading to the cops being involved.

To make matters worse, the Rockstar rapper was pelted with drinks while he performed at a Rolling Loud concert in December.

DaBaby was pelted by drinks at Rolling Loud pic.twitter.com/lKQc6Y9T18 — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) December 14, 2021

His new song, Sneaky Link Anthem, was a trending topic following its release after it was widely mocked on social media.

In response to the negative reaction, DaBaby shared a video of himself watching the Sneaky Link Anthem visuals in his home, reciting lyrics: “They hate on me, and it’s okay,” before smiling and giving a shrug to the camera.

DaBaby hasn’t released an album since his 2020 project Blame It on Baby. Last year, he dropped his second EP, Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again, and a slew on single garnering moderate chart success.

DaBaby shares photoshoot with his three daughters

The Rockstar rapper shared stills from a photoshoot in which he poses with all three of his daughters.

The photos include his youngest daughter with Danileigh, who shared they contracted COVID-19 earlier this week.

He shared a message that seemingly addressed his recent controversies and critics in the caption.

“Stop letting the bulls**t distract me from my blessings & looked up at this legacy of mines.😍”, he wrote before paying tribute to his daughters, adding:

“My girls gone stand on what we represent forever.⚓️The world ain’t ready for em! #CertifiedPrincessMaker💝 If I could start over I wouldn’t change shit ! Daddy on whatever y’all on! #KIRK🤞🏾”

How many children does DaBaby have?

DaBaby’s love life has always been subject to fan curiosity leaving many to wonder how many children he has from previous relationships.

His eldest daughter, Serenity, is from an on-again and off-again relationship with his baby mama Meme.

It is unclear if he officially adopted her son Caleb from a previous relationship.

Still, some reports suggest DaBaby raises the boy as his own, pointing to an old social media post where he refers to Caleb as his oldest child.

That would mean he has four children with three women. His second daughter, Nova, came from a relationship with a woman named Latoia Danet after Meme accused him of cheating, according to Rap-Up.