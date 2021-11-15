DaBaby calls cops on baby mama DaniLeigh after heated exchange on Instagram

DaBaby and Danileigh take their relationship drama to Instagram and make shocking claims against each other. Pic credit:@iamdanileigh/dababy/Instagram

Rapper DaBaby went on Instagram Live and recorded a heated exchange with his baby mama DaniLeigh while she fed their newborn.

In a different video, DaniLeigh said he called the police to have her removed from his home.

DaBaby and his on-again, off-again girlfriend DaniLeigh welcomed a child in August.

The Rockstar rapper went on Instagram Live from her phone and claimed that he was recording their heated exchange for his protection.

They trade insults in the short video while DaniLeigh holds their daughter, and the rapper calls his baby mama a “crazy girl.”

She attempts to get her phone back as they have a heated back and forth, although it is unclear what they are arguing about in the short clip.

DaBaby claims he was attacked in a statement

Shortly after the Instagram Live video, DaBaby released a statement on his Instagram Story.

The 29-year-old rapper claimed he wanted to “swiftly remove himself from any of the ‘hostile’ behavior put on display.”

In addition, he claimed to have recorded his baby mother for one hour for “his safety and business done,” adding:

“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.”

The rapper confirmed in the lengthy statement that he called the police to have her removed from his home but would not press charges. He also promoted his new music and disclosed that he wrote the statement himself.

DaniLeigh says argument was over a Plan B

DaniLeigh released a statement in response, calling her baby’s father a liar, offering a different explanation for their heated IG exchange.

The 26-year-old said they have been living together for three months and claims the rapper was upset over an emergency birth control pill being sent to his home.

“Since Baby want put up a ‘statement’ with his cap a*s, I’ll put mine up … so we have been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born. Tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout ‘I need to go’ don’t matter where I go…mind u…I have a newborn child,” she wrote, adding:

“This man is mad because I had a plan B sent to his condo.”

In the lengthy response, the singer called DaBaby a “coward” and claimed that she cooked him dinner and was asleep when he asked her to leave his condo.

Danileigh still in DaBaby’s home as the Instagram Live exchange continues

In another Instagram video, DaBaby attempted to explain the situation from the night before.

However, DaniLeigh interrupted his video as the pair continued to argue.

The rapper denied that she was his girlfriend and called her a sidepiece as they continued going back and forth about the nature of their relationship.