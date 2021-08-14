DaniLeigh gives birth to a baby girl, DaBaby hints he is the baby daddy

Dominican singer DaniLeigh gives birth to her first child. Pic credit: @iamdanileigh/Instagram.

Singer DaniLeigh has reportedly given birth to a baby girl, according to a celebrity news blog, The Neighbourhood Talk.

“Neighbors, we can positively confirm after speaking with our sources that Dani successfully gave birth to DaBaby last night,” the blog wrote in the caption.

The Dominican singer confirmed her pregnancy a month ago but did not name the baby daddy. However, she has teased that the controversial rapper is the father.

DaBaby “liked” an Instagram post of the 26-year-old’s maternity photoshoot and a photo she posted two weeks ago showing off her baby bump.

The rapper also cryptically tweeted the hashtag #DaBIGGEST and the following day, DaniLeigh used the same hashtag on an Instagram photo.

She was in an on-again and off-again relationship with rapper DaBaby. The former couple announced their breakup in February.

However, it appeared that the former couple reconciled at the beginning of July after it seemed that they went on Instagram Live separately but in from the same bed.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh relationship timeline

DaniLeigh and DaBaby were romantically linked around February 2020; however, it is unclear when their relationship began.

DaniLeigh reportedly worked on DaBaby’s music video for Bop. Furthermore, the rapper was featured on DaniLeigh’s single, Levi High. However, they never confirmed their relationship.

In March 2020, DaBaby appeared to be in a love triangle after his baby mother, MeMe, and DaniLeigh went back and forth on Twitter.

MeMe appeared to threaten DaniLeigh after she accused the Dominican singer of blocking her on Twitter and sub-tweeting about her, according to The Shade Room.

In September 2020, Dani appeared to confirmed they had a relationship after being accused of being a homewrecker.

“Y’all gotta try to have more love this early in the day… but at the end of the day, I’m human… that man was 100% single ‘to me’ when we started… I’m done talking about it tho I promise. Ready to get this money and drop this album. Good morning everyone and have a blessed day today,” her tweet read.

They seemingly reconciled again before breaking up in February earlier this year when Danileigh announced that she is officially single.

DaBaby’s homophobic comments controversy

DaBaby has been dropped from multiple sponsorship deals and music festivals following his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud last month.

DaniLeigh has not commented on the controversy, and the rapper seemingly deleted an apology statement that he posted on his Instagram account.

DaniLeigh is no stranger to controversy. She was accused of colorism for her song, Yellow Bone, and later issued an apology on social media.