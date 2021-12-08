Danileigh’s mother quits as her manager after DaBaby revealed her family’s dispute

DaBaby seemingly predicted mother and daughter drama involving his baby mother DaniLeigh. Pic credit@dababy/iamdanileigh/Instagram

Last month, rapper Dababy declared, “everything else is gonna come to light,” last month regarding his baby mother, Danileigh, and her family.

This week, Danileigh announced her mother is no longer her manager.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the BOP rapper called the cops on his baby mama after they had a domestic dispute.

They gave different versions of events leading up to their split, with the rapper accusing his baby mama of being crazy.

At the same time, she said he was upset over an emergency contraceptive pill being sent to his home.

Danileigh revealed her mother is no longer her manager on her Instagram Story.

“Looking for an amazing manager,” adding “Hit my email.”

The singer’s mother, Vicky Curiel, also took to Instagram, writing the following about ending the business relationship with her daughter.

“I’ve taken this time to love myself, focus on myself, and reflecting on the fact that I’ve been living for others and not myself. Today, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life, I come first. You have to love yourself first before you can love anyone else. I didn’t know that. I thank God for this opportunity & I look forward to my new life.”

DaBaby accuses Danileigh family of racism, reveals family dispute

After the domestic dispute between Danileigh and Dababy, the rapper revealed that her mother had not met her granddaughter.

Last month, in an Instagram video, he hinted at a family dispute between his baby mother and her family.

“Y’all don’t even know her, and she don’t even know y’all. She never seen y’all a day in her life, shawty’s mama ain’t even met her grandbaby yet,” DaBaby said, in the caption of a photo with his daughter, “y’all disowned y’all half black grand baby soon as y’all couldn’t control y’all daughter.”

Danileigh puts home she bought for her family for sale

Danileigh took to Instagram to announce she purchased a large house for her family in the Dominican Republic last year.

She debuted the lavish home on Instagram but has now put it in the market for sale following her split from her momager.

Following speculation as to why she put the home for sale, Danileigh claims it was a mutual decision in an Instagram post.

“Selling our house in DR! hit meee,” she wrote, adding in another story: “And pls don’t come to my mamas page with hate, this is our decision for a smart investment and new beginnings.”