Danileigh shares cute photo of daughter with DaBaby after altercation with the rapper

Danileigh and DaBaby went through a public breakup months after their daughter was born. Pic credit:@iamdanileigh/Instagram

Singer DaniLeigh shared adorable photos of her daughter with rapper DaBaby two weeks after their social media spat.

The Bop rapper called the police on his baby mother after recording her on Instagram Live while she fed their daughter.

They exchanged insults and gave different versions of events as to what started the altercation.

The 26-year-old singer was subsequently charged with simple assault and announced that she had left his residence the following day.

In August, the former couple welcomed their first child but they did not confirm or deny whether the rapper was the father.

As previously reported, DaBaby claimed that the singer assaulted him but decided not to press charges. On the other hand, the Yellow Bone singer claimed that the controversial rapper was upset about emergency birth control.

Adorable photos of DaniLeigh’s daughter

Following the altercation with DaBaby, the singer slammed her baby’s father for introducing their fans to their child for the first time in those circumstances, writing in an Instagram Story.

“Sad .. That’s how y’all had to see my baby for the first time… evil ass man,” she wrote. She has now shared adorable photos of the three-month-old baby whose name has not been revealed.

The adorable photo shows the baby girl in a stroller dressed in all white.

In another photo collage, Danileigh shared sweet photos of her daughter smiling and looking into the camera.

DaBaby issues threat in tribute to his daughter

“Imagine thinking it’s sweet enough to play w/ my kids then boom…. I whip out & burn yo ass n front of everybody & walk away w/ the str8 face😉,” he wrote in the caption as he played with his daughter.

The 29-year-old rapper reaffirmed his commitment to fatherhood before issuing a threat to any of her future boyfriends.

“Let this fame sh*t fool you into thinking I’m not living & dying for ALL mines. Ain’t shit changed, The FIRST one of y’all I catch playing in person I’m doin you dat😊. So y’all ni**as be safe👍🏾. Daddy loves you baby😘Can’t wait to put ya boyfriend on a T-Shirt🤗”

The Blame It on Baby rapper has a daughter from a previous relationship. In July, DaBaby faced widespread backlash for homophobic comments he made while performing at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

Several of the rapper’s performances were canceled in light of the remarks, and he eventually issued an apology, which he deleted about a week later.