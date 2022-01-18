DaniLeigh shares video with 5-month-old daughter with DaBaby after Covid-19 diagnosis

Singer DaniLeigh split with DaBaby shortly after their daughter was born. Pic credit:@iamdanileigh/Instagram

Singer DaniLeigh revealed that she and her baby daughter had contracted Covid-19.

As previously reported, the 27-year-old welcomed her first child in August but did not confirm if her on-again, off-again boyfriend DaBaby is the father.

Three months after she gave birth, the BOP rapper reportedly called the police to his home after the estranged couple had a heated exchange on Instagram.

DaBaby went on Instagram Live from her phone while she appeared to be feeding their daughter, accusing her of being “crazy.”

DaniLeigh later confirmed that she had left the relationship on social media, and they appear to be co-parenting.

Now DaniLeigh has taken to social media to announce that she and her baby daughter have COVID-19, she wrote: “My baby and I have COVID Pensive face we’re ok and will be ok … appreciate prayers Folded hands stay masked up and inside y’all..”

DaniLeigh shares a video with her daughter after Covid diagnosis

The singer took to her Instagram Story to share a video with her daughter after revealing they contracted Covid-19.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Danileigh and her daughter appeared symptom-free as she told the camera that they were “ok.”

Danileigh has spent the past few months mostly spending time with her baby girl. She has shared multiple videos and photos of her daughter with her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

However, she also teased some new music about two weeks ago with photos from a music studio.

DaniLeigh splits from momager

The Dominican Mami singer’s Covid diagnosis comes after what seems like a series of unfortunate events.

After splitting from DaBaby, she announced her mother, Vicky Curiel will no longer be her manager, and she was selling the home she bought for her family.

As previously reported, Curiel took to her Instagram Story the singer’s mother put out a cryptic message following the split from her daughter.

“I’ve taken this time to love myself, focus on myself, and reflecting on the fact that I’ve been living for others and not myself. Today, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life, I come first. You have to love yourself first before you can love anyone else. I didn’t know that. I thank God for this opportunity & I look forward to my new life.”

Prior to the mother-daughter business breakup, DaBaby hinted at a family feud and accused his baby mama’s family of racism.

“Y’all don’t even know her, and she don’t even know y’all,” DaBaby said while cuddling his newborn, continuing: “She never seen y’all a day in her life, shawty’s mama ain’t even met her grandbaby yet,” DaBaby said, in the caption of a photo with his daughter, “y’all disowned y’all half black grand baby soon as y’all couldn’t control y’all daughter.”