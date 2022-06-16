Megan Thee Stallion wants Tory Lanez to go to jail over shooting incident

Megan Thee Stallion rocks a dress on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Megan Thee Stallion opens up about being shot and the ongoing criminal case in a revealing new interview.

The Savage rapper wants Tory Lanez “to go to jail” for allegedly shooting her in 2020.

On July 15, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion stated that she had suffered gunshot wounds and that she had undergone surgery to remove the bullets.

Her statement contradicted an earlier report that she had injured her foot on broken glass.

Megan Thee Stallion puts Tory Lanez on blast

The 27-year-old rapper who is set to face Tory in court in September told Rolling Stone magazine what she would like to see happen to the fellow rapper.

“I want him to go to jail,” Megan said, adding: “I want him to go under the jail.”

She addresses Tory in the interview reiterating her accusation that he shot her.

“I feel like you’ve already tried to break me enough. You’ve already shot me. So, why are you dragging it out like this? Like, what else? Have you hated me this much the whole time and I didn’t see it?”

On July 27, 2020, Megan said that she was shot in both feet in an Instagram Live session and gave an emotional description of the incident.

The following month on August 20, Megan claimed that Lanez was the person who shot her, saying, “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying.”

On September 25, 2020, Lanez released his fifth album, Daystar, in which he addresses the allegations in most of the songs.

He denied shooting Megan and accused the rapper and her team of “trying to frame” him.

On October 8, 2020, Lanez was charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He may face a maximum sentence of 22 years and 8 months if he is convicted.

Megan’s friend Kelsey responds to the interview

Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, was in the car the night she was allegedly shot. In the interview, Megan alleges she met with Tory two days after the shooting incident.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan said in the interview continuing:

“She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f**k do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.”

Megan then alleges that Tory offered her best friend turned foe a bribe via a business investment.

Kelsey responded to the rapper, teasing that she will offer her own side of the story but has remained silent for about two years since the shooting occurred.