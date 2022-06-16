Megan Thee Stallion shows all in braless fishnet bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion bares body in fishnet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion sets pulses racing wearing only a sheer fishnet bodysuit with carefully-added crystals. The desert-themed photoshoot added a touch of elegance and femininity, with the rapper wearing soft colors like turquoise and pink, with makeup to match.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Stone showoff was revealing in more ways than one. She dropped information about her alleged shooter, Tory Lanez, and expressed a desire to see him in jail. She also revealed her curvy body that she works so hard to maintain.

Megan worked her curves in the wind-blown looks, which featured an outfit of crystals, a soft-fabric bikini, and a sheer black fishnet bodysuit.

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in skin-baring outfits

Megan Thee Stallion flaunted her gorgeous figure in new photos for Rolling Stone.

The Savage rapper rocked various outfits by House of JMC, each with unique features that showed some skin.

The photoshoot featured desert elegance as the rapper posed in the dry heat, wearing various crystals for clothing and accessories. She sported her typical long acrylics in a turquoise color.

Megan arched her back and stuck her behind out with her arms in the air and her long hair flowing. Her black fishnet outfit showed off her glowing skin and endless curves with small black crystal embellishments.

Megan wrote in the caption, “I WILL NEVER BREAK, and im damn sure never backing down 💪🏾 Gods favorite aka THEE IT GIRLLLL aka The Hotgirl Coach aka THEE MF HTOWN HOTTIE FOR THEE COVER OF @rollingstone 🔥😝.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Photographer Ramona Rosales captured the sultry shots for Rolling Stone.

Megan shared the gorgeous shots with her 29.1 million followers, who showered her with likes and comments. Megan received some celebrity praise too.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Paris Hilton commented with some fire emojis to indicate Megan’s hotness. Supermodel Naomi Campbell came through to show love and wrote “Beautiful” with red heart emojis. Disney actress Vanessa Hudgens approved and wrote, “YESSSS MAMAAAA.” Finally, Instagram gave a stamp of approval, commenting “hot girl on the hot list” with a fire emoji.

Megan Thee Stallion writes her raps in the shower

Megan Thee Stallion gave Rolling Stone insight into her rap-writing process. She revealed that she had done some of her best work in the shower.

Megan said, “It’s a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud, and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out.”

She continued, “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.’”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Rolling Stone cover is out now.