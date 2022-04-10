Cory Holcomb claims Tupac Shakur was never interested in Jada Pinkett Smith romance

Jada Pinkett Smith met rapper Tupac at the Baltimore School for the Arts where they were classmates. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Corey Holcomb says Tupac Shakur was never interested in a romance with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada and husband Will Smith have been a discussion topic since the Oscar-winning actor slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Award stage after he made a joke about Jada’s haircut.

Tupac and Jada’s friendship has been subject to much speculation about whether their relationship had a romantic element.

Corey Holcomb accuses Jada of having ‘an imaginary story’

Corey Holcomb discussed Will Smith’s slapping Chris Rock on his podcast, The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, and Jada’s alleged comments about the altercation.

The talk eventually led to Tupac and Jada’s relationship, with Corey saying the late rapper wouldn’t date a woman like Jada.

“This whole 2Pac thing has gone too far,” he said. “Everybody saw how 2Pac was. Why is she actin’ like 2Pac would have been with her? 2Pac would have been said, ‘Look, bi**h. You ain’t got nothin’ else to offer but your funky a**. Wonder why they call you b**ch? Have you ever heard 2Pac’s music? 2Pac would not tolerate someone like that on his shoulder.”

Holcomb then discussed Jada and Tupac’s alleged romance, continuing:

“She said he ain’t never f**k her?” he asked. “This b***h just ran with an imaginary story to her daughter. I saw that letter her daughter so-called wrote. I’m like, ‘What an awful person.’ You poisoned your kid’s mind with a man that — if Marcus is right — didn’t even f**k you. You claiming 2Pac, you just name-droppin’. 2Pac probably like, ‘B**ch, stop tellin’ muthaf****s that I was your friend. God damn. I can’t believe the world really allows this stuff.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The letter Holcomb is referring to is a letter Jada and Will’s daughter Willow Smith reportedly wrote to the late rapper that read, “I know you are alive someplace. I think that my mommy really misses you. Can you please come back so mommy and me can be happy! I wish you were here. I really do!”

Will Smith banned from the Oscars for ten years over the slap

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars ceremony and other Academy events for ten years after slapping their presenter Chris Rock.

In a statement, the Academy said the 94th Oscars had been “overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” according to the BBC.

Before the announcement, Smith apologized for his actions and resigned from the Academy.

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the awards ceremony, met to discuss sanctions against Smith in a virtual meeting.

A statement said Smith’s ban aimed to protect attendees and restore “trust in the Academy”.

The Academy apologized for not acting to address the slap when it happened and admitted they had been “unprepared for the unprecedented.”

It also thanked Chris Rock, who continued to perform, for “maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”