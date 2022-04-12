Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, voice of Iago in Aladdin, dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, famed comedian, dead at 67. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who provided the voice of Iago in Aladdin, has died at 67.

The legendary comedian was known for his unique voice and crude sense of humor. Gilbert celebrated his 67th birthday at the end of February.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Dara, whom he married in 2007, and two children, Lily and Max. His family released statements on his social media pages to confirm the news.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67

Famed comedian Gilbert Gottfried died at the age of 67. Gottfried appeared on Saturday Night Live in 1980, and his voice became synonymous with Iago, the parrot from the Disney classic film Aladdin. Gilbert also lent his voice to the infamous Aflac duck from the car insurance commercials.

According to TMZ and Gilbert’s representative, Glenn Schwartz, Gottfried died from Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II. Ventricular Tachycardia is a heart abnormality that affects the rhythm of the heartbeat such that the heart beats too quickly to pump blood throughout the body.

Gottfried’s family released a heartfelt statement on his social media pages.

The statement featured a joyous picture of the animated funnyman and read, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children.”

Gottfried’s social media pages were instantly flooded with memories, condolences, and well-wishes remembering the late comedian.

Gilbert Gottfried mourned the loss of Bob Saget in January

Gilbert Gottfried mourned the death of famed Full House comedian Bob Saget in January. Gilbert claimed he spoke with Saget a few days prior to his death and was shocked about the news of Saget’s death.

Gilbert Gottfried, fellow comedians Cloris Leachman, and Jon Lovitz performed at the 2008 Comedy Central special Roast of Bob Saget.

Gilbert tweeted a picture with Bob and wrote, “Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone, as usual, making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget.”

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Gottfried also shared a picture that featured him, Bob Saget, and ​​Louie Anderson. Gottfried expressed that the photo was sad because the two comedians pictured with him were dead.

He tweeted, “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

Rest in peace.