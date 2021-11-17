Ciara stuns in three incredible ensembles for Baby2Baby gala, including dramatic gown with see-through top

Ciara brought all of her style tricks forward for her appearance at the Baby2Baby event this week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Ciara has hit another home run with not one, but three stylish outfits for her recent appearance at the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles.

Ciara dazzled in three chocolate brown ensembles

The singer and wife of Seattle Seahawk’s quarterback Russell Wilson, 36, brought her A-game to the 10th-anniversary event, rocking three sizzling ensembles in one evening.

Ciara really had jaws dropping with her first wardrobe pick, donning a dramatic, chocolate-toned gown with a mermaid-style bottom that hugged her hips and thighs before tapering at the ankles into a small flare.

She kept her hair back in a low ponytail with several golden strands hanging down around her face.

With a see-through, long-sleeved top that showed off a silky brown bra and a sweeping fan-like swatch of material that rippled outward from the side, Ciara was a vision.

For her second knock-out look, the singer chose a tight, brown leather suit and sky-high brown heels.

The jacket piece created a super flattering wrap-around illusion, with several thick bands of fabric crisscrossing over her torso and ending in one simple bow at her lower back and a solid covering going across her upper back and shoulders.

Ciara’s final pick for the event was a sexy brown suit, complete with a matching tie, tight shorts, and heeled boots that went all the way up past her knees.

Ciara presented Vanessa Bryant with the Giving Tree Award

Prior to sharing snaps of her gorgeous attire, Ciara posted a heartfelt message about the evening and gave a special shout-out to her long-time friend and widow of the late Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, to whom Ciara presented the Giving Tree Award.

“It was truly [an] honor to be a part of this special night with @Baby2Baby and to present you with the Giving Tree Award!” wrote the singer about her bestie.

“You have the biggest heart. You’re the ultimate Mama Bear! It always makes me so happy to see you smile! You, @NataliaBryant and the girls were so beautiful! Always here for my girls! I love you so much!”

Ciara concluded with a post-script that her performance at the gala was a surprise for Vanessa, but appeared to hint that her friend never misses a beat and may have guessed what Ciara had up her sleeve.

With a very busy schedule of late, Ciara continues to dominate the entertainment world with her presence and on-point elegance.



