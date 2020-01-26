Kobe Bryant dead: Lakers star dies in helicopter crash in Calabasas

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

NBA star Kobe Bryant has reportedly died as of Sunday, January 26. The Los Angeles Lakers star was involved in a helicopter crash in California with details just starting to arrive about the incident.

He was 41 years old.

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

According to TMZ’s report, the former Lakers star was traveling in his private helicopter in the Calabasas area of California on Sunday morning. Reportedly, there were four other people traveling with Bryant. The helicopter crashed and caught on fire, killing everyone inside.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

TMZ mentioned that Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not amongst the other passengers in the helicopter. However, it’s unknown at this time who else was on board.

The shocking news arrives not long after current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. Bryant tweeted out congratulations to James following his accomplishment on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Sherrif Department tweeted out several images involving the accident which they reported as an aircraft crash. There is no mention that it involved Kobe Bryant on the tweet, but TMZ has reported it as official.

Kobe Bryant leaves behind wife, children, basketball legacy

Bryant leaves behind a basketball legacy playing his entire career as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Amongst his accolades and achievements were 18 All-Star Game appearances, winning the NBA MVP Award in 2007-08, leading the league in scoring twice and winning five NBA championships.

Based on the reports, Kobe Bryant leaves behind a wife Vanessa. He also leaves behind three children, Gianna, Natalia and Bianca, and their newborn Capri. The newest child Capri was born in June 2019.

The longtime NBA star will certainly be mourned and never forgotten by many people worldwide based on the powerful impact he had in the game of basketball and elsewhere.