Ciara shows off physique in a tight black dress and rocks a glam updo for CFDA Awards appearance

Ciara nailed her CFDA Awards look in a tight little black dress that really showed off her curves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Ciara flaunted her curves last night and it’s hard to believe the singer has given birth to three children.

Ciara was breathtaking in a tight black Tom Ford dress with a messy updo to top it off

The Oh and Level Up singer, 36, rocked a tight, black dress with a sweeping neckline, black stiletto heels, and a perfectly messy updo for her recent red carpet appearance at the CFDA Awards and the end result was a knock-out.

She looked seriously stunning in the Tom Ford-designed attire as she posed for several shots, sharing the photo sets to her Instagram page.

In one enviable pic, Ciara snagged a shot with Dune actress Zendaya, who wore a knock-out bandeau bra top with matching red column skirt and even got some camera time in with CFDA chairman Tom Ford himself.

The event, which Emily Blunt hosted, saw trophies go out to talents such as Anya Taylor-Joy, who won The Face of the Year, and Zendaya, who took home the award for Fashion Icon, among many other winners.

Having been forced to go virtual last year due to the pandemic, celebrities seemed more than excited to strut their stuff at the return of the CFDA’s in-person ceremony this year.

Ciara wore a custom violet leather jumper suit to present Walk Of Fame star to Missy Elliott

The singer and wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently wore another incredible outfit when she presented legendary rapper Missy Elliott with a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star this past Monday.

Showing up in a custom-made, violet-toned, leather jumpsuit, Ciara looked sultry as she joined fellow singer Lizzo in presenting the coveted award to the four-time Grammy winner.

A tearful Elliott accepted the award in a bejeweled baseball cap with matching jeweled jacket and slacks, along with black boots encrusted with thick gold chain links on top and purple curls that cascaded down her back.

When she isn’t on the red carpet or at major press events, Ciara still manages to look like a queen even when she’s wearing sweats.

The singer shared a lovable snap aboard what appeared to be a private jet, giving a radiant smile while wearing a comfy, over-sized sweatshirt as she put her arm around Russell while the two held their adorable 1 year old son, Win, in their laps.

Russell snuggled Win and another child, presumably the couple’s 4 year old daughter Sienna, though the photo didn’t make it clear, in another shot while Ciara captioned the post with a sweet shout-out to her husband for his achievements in his career.

Ciara and Russell also share custody of Ciara’s son, Future, whom she shares with rapper Future. The pair spent a tumultuous two years together before calling off their engagement in 2014.

Russell and Ciara met at a University of Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015, and the two were married just over a year later on July 6, 2016, in a lavish ceremony at an English castle.