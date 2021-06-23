Chrissy Teigen looks stunning in pink as she rocks a bubblegum-hued, curve-hugging, polka dot dress

Chrissy Teigen showed off her glowing skin and curvy physique in latest Instagram photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/ImagePressAgency

Chrissy Teigen is pretty in pink!

The author, former model, and co-host of the hit musical competition Lip Sync Battle showed off her curvy physique in a tight-fitting midi dress.

Chrissy, 35, captioned her pic with a nod to Clueless, saying, “congrats to my sister and her fiancé Michael! also this is like a totally important designer!!!!”

Clueless fans will recognize that line as one of the quips Alicia Silverstone’s character, Cher, makes when she’s robbed at gunpoint and asked to lie down on the pavement, hilariously chirping to the assailant, “This is an ALAIA! This is like, a totally important designer!”

Chrissy’s look showed off her incredibly glowy skin, while her pale gold shoes, loose hair, and minimalist makeup only served to make the outfit more eye-popping.

Chrissy returned to Twitter in April after previously taking a hiatus due to ‘negativity’

The avid social media superstar, who has been known for her internet outbursts, unabashed opinion sharing, and spats with other celebrities, deleted her Twitter account earlier this year, citing “negativity.”

Within just a few short weeks, Chrissy had returned to social media with a post that seemed to imply that she did not like the feeling of being silenced.

“turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” she tweeted upon her return.

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Twitter

Since returning, Chrissy has shared a multitude of tweets and Instagram pics, but the drama isn’t over yet for the queen of social media.

Chrissy Teigen was called out last week for bullying behavior

Recently, Chrissy received massive backlash for some alleged bullying behavior against Lindsey Lohan and TV personality Courtney Stodden.

Courtney made some appalling revelations about Chrissy’s social media abuse against her during an interview with The Daily Beast, telling the magazine that Chrissy sent her a private message telling the TV star she “(couldn’t) wait for (her) to die.”

The admission opened the door for other celebrities, and fans, to call out Chrissy for poor behavior and bullying.

Lindsey Lohan’s mom, Dina, lashed out at the former model for verbally attacking the Mean Girls actress years ago by mocking Lindsey’s struggles with cutting.

Chrissy took to Twitter in May to address the accusations and acknowledge her part in the drama, saying she was “mortified” and “sad” that her past behavior hurt others, even admitting she considered herself to be a “troll.”

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Twitter

Pic credit: @chrissyteigen/Twitter

Despite the backlash, Chrissy appears to be taking the criticism humbly, as evidenced by her Twitter apology.