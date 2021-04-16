Chrissy Teigen back on Twitter after deleting her account three weeks ago

Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter after dramatically leaving the social media platform 3 weeks ago. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Celebrity and former queen of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen, has announced that she’s back on the social media platform with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old TV personality waved goodbye to Twitter and her 13.7 million followers back on March 25 of this year after saying that the site was having a negative effect on her.

Teigen had become famous for witty comebacks and colorful spats with the rich and famous and everybody else. Her account also heavily featured updates from her personal life and family with plenty of pictures and jokes at husband John Legend’s expense.

The couple experienced tragedy when Chrissy miscarried her pregnancy in October 2020, and the pair received both support and abuse when they documented their distress on Twitter.

On March 25, she signed off by writing: “it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

In what was seen as a blow to Twitter, she then deleted her account.

Chrissy Teigen says it’s ‘terrible to silence yourself’

However, after a mere three weeks, this morning, Teigen broke her Twitter silence to announce her return by writing: “turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol.”

She then followed that up by writing: “I choose to take the bad with the good!!.”

One fan asked Teigen, “how have you been what’s going on do you have any fun anecdotes i have missed you dearly.” To which she responded by joking: “I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles.”

Fans have welcomed Chrissy Teigen back to Twitter

Fans and celebrities alike were real quick in expressing their joy that she’s decided to return to the controversial social media platform. Among those first to welcome her back were Chelsea Clinton and Tony Poznanski.

Twitter fans have been welcoming her back with lots of praise and excitement.

Teigen and Legend were in the news just last week when the model talked about how she and her husband were allowing their son, Miles, to have the space to share his emotions.

At the time, Teigen said: “Miles is very emotional. He’s a lot like me too. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions.”