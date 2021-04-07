Chrissy Teigen says she and John Legend are raising son, Miles, to have freedom to express his emotions

Chrissy Teigen talks about raising her son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Chrissy Teigen is allowing her son space and confidence to share his emotions.

The author and former model, 35, talked with People magazine after gracing the cover of their recent Beautiful People issue about her children.

Teigen said she and her husband, John Legend, are helping guide their son, Miles, towards embracing his feelings.

“Miles is very emotional. He’s a lot like me too. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions,” Teigen said.

“I think that’s really important in this world. That it’s okay to cry, and it’s okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We’re going to talk it through and it’s okay.”

“No ‘be a man’ in our house”

She continued, saying, “There is no ‘Be a man’ in our house. There’s no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It’s wonderful to see.”

The outspoken star also talked about the couples’ four-year-old daughter, Luna, and how similar she is to her mom.

“She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn’t know I was until the past few years,” Teigen said. “I’m trying to tell her that not everything — it’s funny because when I talk to her, I’m actually talking to myself too — not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don’t be so hard on yourself.

“And that’s me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff. I’m an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids. For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they’re very warm and friendly.

“You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings.”

An emotional journey

Teigen and Legend hoped for more children but Teigen suffered a traumatic miscarriage in 2020 with their third baby, a boy they posthumously named Jack.

She penned an emotional letter about the harrowing experience on Medium.

“Here we were, just wheeled down to a new floor, me covered in a thin blanket to hide, knowing I was about to fully deliver what was supposed to be the 5th member of our beautiful family, a son, only to say goodbye moments later,” Teigen wrote.

“People cheered and laughed right outside our door, understandably for a new life born and celebrated. You kind of wonder how anyone is thinking about anyone but you.

She went on to address the haters who commented on the raw and truthful photos Teigen shared on Instagram.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done,” Teigen said. “I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.

“These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”