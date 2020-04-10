Chris Sails was arrested for assault leaving Queen Naija fearful for their son CJ

Chris Sails has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested yesterday in Texas for aggravated assault and causing bodily harm.

The Shaderoom reported that his bail had been set at $15,000.

Serious concerns arose when Queen Naija, who is the former wife of Sails, raised doubts about the location of their young son.

Queen Naija took to Instagram to post and then delete an alarming message concerning her young son, CJ.

Queen Naija said she could not locate her son CJ

She wrote: “I need my son now. Whoever has my son contact me NOW.” The message ended with, “I cannot locate my son. Nobody is answering me.”

Scary stuff indeed.

However, the Queen then followed up with another message to her Instagram story, where she assured us that she had located the toddler and that he was safe and sound.

She wrote: “To be clear, I found where my baby was and spoke to him and will be with him soon.”

The news that came as quite a relief to everybody.

“I would never post anything like this for attention.”

It’s unclear at this stage if folk had accused her of fabricating the situation.

Queen Naija went on to clarify: “I posted that story out of fear after receiving a call from someone in the social services department.”

“I then tried to contact only who I knew in Houston, and nobody was answering me. I only made a post in hopes of someone reaching out to on IG who is around my son often, because I don’t know anyone’s socials.”

He finished the post with: “Everything is fine, thanks.”

Phew.

Chris Sails and Queen Naija were high school sweethearts that got married in 2104. Their son CJ was born in 2105, but the pair separated in 2017 and divorced in 2018.

Chris Sails has been in trouble with the law before

The 24-year-old Sails has been in trouble with the law before.

He was arrested in 2018 for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, actress Parker McKenna from My Wife and Kids fame.

He was also reportedly detained earlier that year along with three others after they impersonated Houston police officers in a video to help promote a concert.

Sails isn’t the only celebrity to be arrested in the last couple of weeks. At the end of March, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones was arrested in New Mexico on a DUI charge.

And just this Wednesday, Jamaican singer Dexta Daps was arrested in Kingston, Jamaica, to be questioned on gang-related activities in his local area.