Dexta Daps arrested: Video shows Jamaican dancehall star being taken away by police

Popular dancehall star Dexta Daps (real name Louis Grandison) has been arrested in Jamaica.

The singer was reportedly brought in for questioning about alleged gangland activities in the South St. Andrew area of Kingston, Jamaica.

In a video that went viral, The Shadda Madda Pop singer was seen being led away in handcuffs by police.

The 14-second clip showed Daps surrounded by several officers, while a crowd of local residents gathered in the streets, many of whom were shouting “we want Dexta.”

Police are said to have taken him into custody as part of an investigation into a shooting incident in the Seaview Gardens area of West Kingston.

Dexta Daps to be questioned on gang-related activities

The head of the St. Andrew South Police Division, SSP Wayne Cameron, suggested Daps was being questioned over other gang-related activities in the South St. Andrew community.

There were claims that Daps is the so-called “Don” in the area.

Dancehall star Dexta Daps seen in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/9Eo6DCptKl — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) April 8, 2020

Dap’s lawyer, attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, said Wednesday, “I am unable to say, at this point, the circumstances of his detention; but will be able to do so in a fulsome way tomorrow morning.”

The West Kingston community has been home to many of Jamaica’s musical talents, and music is an integral part of the community.

However, the area has been plagued with gangland violence for decades, a situation that Dexta Daps — best known for his hit singles Morning Love and Shabba Madda Pot — has commented on in the past.

Not the first time Dexta Daps has been in trouble with police

It’s not the first time Dexta Daps has had a run-in with the law. In 2015, he was involved in a scuffle with cops at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

He was charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest, and using indecent language, but was cleared of all charges in November 2015.

He is not the only celebrity to get on the wrong side of the law in recent times.

Rapper Playboi Carti was arrested last week in Georgia after police allegedly found 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone in his Lamborghini.

At the start of the year, DaBaby was arrested in Miami following an incident with a concert promoter in Texas. He was later charged with one count of battery, and he was given a $1,500 bond.

On the other hand, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks have not been arrested for sex trafficking despite ridiculous rumors circulating online.