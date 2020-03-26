Jon Jones arrested: What is aggravated DWI meaning for the UFC star’s charges?

As of Thursday, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has been arrested once again.

The UFC star was reportedly arrested in New Mexico for several charges, including a DWI, meaning he faces the possibility of more probation and conditions.

Why was Jon Jones arrested?

Per TMZ’s report, police responded to reports of gunfire occurring in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at 1 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.

Once officers arrived at the scene, UFC star Jon Jones was discovered inside a 2019 Jeep. At the time, the UFC fighter had the car in park with the engine running.

The officers indicated that Jones looked intoxicated based on having bloodshot watery eyes. Additionally, Jone reportedly “reeked of booze,” and then to prove it further, he failed their field sobriety test.

Jones had to take a breathalyzer twice, and each time he was over the legal limit.

The greatest rival Jon Jones has ever faced is himself. His self-destructive behaviour continues to tarnish incredible legacy in the UFC. A remarkably gifted performer who simply won't hold himself accountable for these perplexing actions. #JonJones #UFC pic.twitter.com/KOuT1Bxret — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) March 26, 2020

The cops also performed a search of the vehicle Jones was in and reportedly discovered a black handgun along with a “half-empty bottle of tequila.”

All of that led to Jon Jones being arrested and taken in for booking.

What is the DWI meaning in Jones’ charges?

Upon his arrest and booking, Jones was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon, possession of an open container, and an aggravated DWI.

DWI refers to driving while intoxicated.

Jones appeared from his sobriety test, breathalyzers, and his overall appearance, to be under the influence of alcohol. The half-empty bottle of tequila behind the passenger seat was yet another piece of evidence.

Typically an “aggravated DWI” refers to “aggravating influences” that happen during the arrest. These can vary by state but could include driving with a license that is suspended, revoked, or restricted.

It could also include having a child under age 15 in the car or having multiple DUIs over a period of time.

As for the “negligent use of a deadly weapon,” that most likely refers to the reported gunfire that police initially responded to. Jones denied he had been firing the gun, though.

According to TMZ, they were told that Jones has since been released after his booking Thursday. He’s set for court for his bond arraignment on April 9.

Jones’ charges added to criminal history

While Jones has been regarded amongst the best in mixed martial arts for UFC fights, his overall history has been overshadowed by a myriad of controversies and charges.

That included a 2015 hit-and-run, which also took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jones was initially sought due to his connection and ultimately pled guilty later that year to leaving the scene of an accident.

That led to 18 months of supervised probation. Jones ultimately met the conditions of that to avoid a felony charge.

Jones also had several failed drug tests that resulted in suspensions during his UFC career, with the most recent occurring in 2017.

It led to an overturned decision in one of his UFC fights, a victory over Daniel Cormier for the Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 214.

In July 2019, he was charged for a misdemeanor battery due to an incident that occurred in April 2019. That also occurred in Albuquerque, taking place at TD’s Eubank Showclub.

In the strip club incident, Jones was accused by a cocktail waitress of assault when he slapped her in the genital region and also pulled her onto his lap and kissed her.

Jones also put the waitress in a chokehold and kept touching her during the incident.

Jones ultimately pled no contest to the charge in September 2019. As part of a plea deal for disorderly conduct charge, he received a 90-day deferred sentence.

Among his conditions, he was to avoid any other arrests or violations of the law. Additionally, Jones had a condition not to consume alcohol or drugs and to not return to the scene of the incident.

Jones is currently the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after winning the vacant title by TKO over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in December 2018.

He’s held the belt for a reign of 453 days, as of this report.