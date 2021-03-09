Chris Hemsworth shares inspiring photos of wife and daughter for International Women’s Day

Chris Hemsworth posts sweet tribute to celebrate wife and daughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram yesterday in a rare social media post to celebrate his wife and daughter for International Women’s Day.

The Thor star shared two photos of his wife, Elsa Pataky (44), and their daughter, India Rose (8) riding and doing jumps on horses.

Keeping it light and fun

In a September 2020 Instagram post, Hemsworth adorably ribbed his wife as he captioned a short video of her leading one of their horses around a course with the words “My wife is currently leading the rankings in the world famous sporting event known as “drag a horse around an obstacle course” Her strength and speed is unrivalled #RunElsaRun #lazyhorse @elsapatakyconfidential.”

A known horse enthusiast, Pataky, born and raised in Spain, has been seen riding her horses near the couple’s mansion in Australia on multiple occasions.

She is known for her role as Elena Neves in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, as well as boasting a successful modeling career.

The couple celebrated a milestone in December 2020, marking their 10th wedding anniversary with a sweet post to Instagram and a photo of the pair sharing a kiss.

Hitting a major milestone in their relationship

“10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more,” wrote Hemsworth on his social media page.

Pataky and Hemsworth met in 2010 through their mutual talent agent and they wed the same year. They welcomed daughter, India, in 2012 and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, in 2014.

The actor admitted that his wedding with Pataky was quick but felt right, saying, “We were on holiday and we said, ‘Why don’t we get married too?’ … There probably should have been some planning but it all worked out. Honestly, we had both our families on holiday at the same time, just randomly, and we said this is a good opportunity with everyone together so we just did it.”

Hemsworth has been enjoying some downtime during the pandemic but is currently back at work filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. The film will also see the return of Thor’s love interest Jane, reprised by Natalie Portman.

The Hollywood heartthrob was also recently named Hugo Boss’ global brand ambassador, securing his position as one of the most recognized faces in the world.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released February 11th, 2022.