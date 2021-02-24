Chris Hemsworth shares smouldering new pics from role as Hugo Boss global brand ambassador

Chris Hemsworth, pictured with his wife Elsa Pataky, is the new global brand ambassador for BOSS. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Chris Hemsworth has shared a string of smouldering photos taken as part of his new role as the global brand ambassador for BOSS.

The Thor and Avengers star, 37, gave fans an exciting glimpse from the new Hugo Boss campaign in a post on his Instagram account. Hemsworth is the company’s first global brand ambassador since its inception in Germany in 1924.

Hemsworth has been the face of the BOSS Bottled fragrance for men since 2017 and his newly minted title solidifies him as one of the most recognizable actors in the world.

In an interview with Esquire Magazine in January of this year, when his new role was announced, Hemsworth discussed his excitement about working with BOSS: “I”ve been a huge Boss fan for a long time, so I’m really happy to represent the brand’s collections as a global ambassador,” he said. “Our partnership for the past few years has been absolutely brilliant. I’m thrilled to be working closer with the Boss team.”

Hemsworth was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, and first gained his acting credentials in 2004 on the Australian television show Home and Away. Wanting to further his career he moved to California in 2007 to pursue movie acting in Hollywood, where he established himself as a rising star when he snagged the role of Captain Kirk’s father in 2009’s Star Trek.

It wasn’t until he was cast in the title role for Thor in 2011 that his status as an A-lister was cemented and he catapulted into being an international celebrity. Since the release of Thor, Hemsworth has completed eight Marvel Cinematic Universe films and has worked in numerous other productions.

He is currently working on his fourth Thor movie, entitled Thor: Love and Thunder, which is being shot in Australia. The film will see the return of actors Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, with the additions of Christian Bale and a surprise appearance by Matt Damon in a role that is yet to be announced.

Damon previously made a cameo appearance in Thor: Ragnarok as an Asgardian actor who has been instructed by Loki to portray him as Loki attempts to favorably recreate the events that transpired in Thor: The Dark World.

Hemsworth currently resides in Byron Bay, Australia, in a sprawling, 4.2 hectare estate with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children. Hemsworth and Pataky met in early 2010 and married later that year. Their daughter, India Rose, was born two years later in May of 2012 and their twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, were born in March of 2014.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released in 2022.