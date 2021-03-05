Chris Evans is the new brand ambassador for Smart Communications, Inc.

Chris Evans joins forces with Smart Communications, Inc., as their newest brand ambassador. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Chris Evans is the latest star to put his name behind a good cause.

Evans, star of Captain America and Knives Out, was named Smart Communications Incorporated’s latest brand ambassador yesterday, putting him front and center on the company’s ‘Live Smarter for a Better World’ 2021 campaign.

Supporting the environment and our impact upon Earth

The campaign aims to guide people towards a more sustainable, earth-conscious way of living.

“We’re truly honored to collaborate with Chris on this project. He captivated the world for being a hero not just in film but also in real life by using his influence to help shape a better world for all. By lending his star power and appeal to support our campaign, we hope to inspire more people to bring out the hero within them and unleash their own power to help change the world – one positive action at a time,” said Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business, Jane Basas.

In a video released by the company yesterday, Evans is seen in a variety of dramatic, majestic landscapes with crashing ocean waves as he navigates the countryside on a motorcycle.

He encourages viewers to “Save what we can, while we can. Share more knowledge to build, and not to destroy. Show the ways to heal and not to hurt. Let’s strive to live smarter, to make the world better because it doesn’t matter who, what, or where you are, we have the power to create a better world, not just for ourselves, but for the good of all.”

Pic credit: @LiveSmart/Twitter

Vocal about his beliefs

Chris Evans has long been outspoken and vocal about matters close to his heart.

In 2020, Evans blasted then-President Trump over what he percieved as a “lack of leadership” during the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The president just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question,” Evans wrote in a social media post. “America wants answers. America wants leadership. America doesn’t want a president who runs off stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do all the talking.”

Evans is also a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and was quick to share his views on talk of a ‘straight pride’ parade coming to his hometown of Boston in 2019.

Taking to Twitter to express his opinion on the matter, Evans said, “Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??”

Chris Evans’ latest film, Don’t Look Up, is set for a fall 2021 release.