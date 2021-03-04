Chris Evans uses his website, A Starting Point, to discuss the Capitol attacks and more

Chris Evans discussed the Capitol attacks and more on his website, A Starting Point. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Chris Evans took to his website platform, A Starting Point, yesterday to discuss the Capitol attacks, domestic terrorism, and extremism in the military.

The actor, along with co-founder and actor/filmmaker Mark Kassan, interviewed Lieutenant Colonel Adam Kinzinger as part of their goal to provide easily accessible and straight-forward information to the American people.

Helping to dispel untruths and confusion

A Starting Point was first conceived by Evans in 2017 after he attempted to uncover more information about something he saw on the news and got stuck trying to find what he was looking for.

“I was watching the news and there was something I didn’t understand, and I went to Google it. And right away I was in the weeds,” Evans said in a promotional video.

“There was just this mountain of information to sift through. And I thought, ‘What if there was a way that I could get, not only concise answers to common questions, but get the answers from the elected officials themselves?'”

A Starting Point contains a range of videos spanning across topics such as immigration, education, politics, and the economy.

The site also has a section called Daily Points in which elected officials can post their own informative videos on whatever topic they choose.

WATCH NOW: “In your heart, it's always a battle of dark vs. light every day. Sometimes darkness wins out, but when a leader speaks that darkness to you, it gives it permission to overtake you." Hear @RepKinzinger on extremism in the military & more 👉https://t.co/CeEC0mxgeC https://t.co/JvBfV8hln4 — A Starting Point (@ASP) March 3, 2021

Evans said he hoped that the site would help engage more Americans by providing a means of getting facts and information directly from the source, instead of falling into Google search rabbit holes that can lead to frustration.

“The more people involved in politics, the better… And hopefully, the people who have no experience in this arena will find this site to be an intuitive and friendly access point, ” the actor went on to say in the video.

Chris Evans’ career is evolving

Along with his political involvement, Evans has stayed busy with his acting career.

His 2019 movie, Knives Out, received several award nominations and won the AFI award for Movie of the Year.

Evans said goodbye to his role as Captain America after Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019. He recently clarified that reports stating he was reprising his famous role were untrue.

The actor’s latest movie, Don’t Look Up, wrapped up filming in February and is tentatively scheduled to be released sometime this year.

Evans’ next movie, The Gray Man, was set to begin filming in November of 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. It is currently scheduled to resume production sometime this month.