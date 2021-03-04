Rege-Jean Page joins the star-studded cast in Netflix’s The Gray Man

Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard join the cast of The Gray Man. Pic credit: Netflix

The Gray Man doesn’t even have a release date yet and it is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

This Netflix movie will be written by Joe Russo, along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (both wrote the Captain America movies). Directing The Gray Man will be Anthony and Joe Russo, a filmmaking duo better-known as the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame, Cherry).

The cast of The Gray Man

A few months ago, Netflix named a handful of actors who will be starring in The Gray Man, a movie based on the thriller novel series by Mark Greaney. Already having been associated with the upcoming movie was Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas (Knives Out).

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

Newly announced are Billy Bob Thornton (Friday Night Lights, Fargo), Alfre Woodard (Captain America: Civil War, Heart, and Souls), and Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton).

The Gray Man is expected to be a thrilling spy movie that follows the freelance assassin and ex-CIA operative Courtland Gentry (Gosling) “as he’s hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA.”

The internet’s reaction

With a cast this popular, the online world exploded in excitement over these casting updates. Many fans are happy to finally see all of their favorites working together.

At the time of the initial casting, Knives Out fans expressed their enthusiasm to see Chris Evans and Ana de Armas working together, once again. And other fans were just happy to see the two popular heartthrobs Evans and Ryan Gosling starring in the same project.

Read More Chris Evans panic attacks: Actor reveals secret that almost caused him to quit acting

This time, a lot of the commentary was directed towards Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, who recently made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

In a tweet sent by the online publication Fandom, after praising the casting choices, they share that production on the film is expected to begin in two weeks.

The Russo Bros. built an impressive cast for 'The Gray Man' 🌟



• Chris Evans

• Ryan Gosling

• Ana de Armas

• Regé-Jean Page

• Billy Bob Thornton

• Alfre Woodard



Production on the spies & assassins pic is set to start in 2 weeks



(via @NetflixFilm) pic.twitter.com/hJ9UKEgg0l — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 3, 2021

Writer Ashley K. Smalls also had something to say. She tweeted out a joke saying, “I will watch The Gray Man for the plot” before identifying “the plot” as Evans and Page.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Me: “I will watch The Gray Man for the plot”



The Plot: pic.twitter.com/Q4OSwaLs2W — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) March 3, 2021

A Chris Evans fan also added to the online discourse. Sharing some insight into the movie’s plot along with their excitement, they wrote, “Lloyd Hansen is a villain in The Gray Man and Chris Evans is going to make it so hard for us to hate him with that dark hair, fluffy beard and adorable smile.”

Lloyd Hansen is a villain in The Gray Man and Chris Evans is going to make it SOOO hard for us to hate him with that dark hair, fluffy beard and adorable smile. 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/3bo6wdLi3g — ✨Fabulous!✨ (@MsAartByHeart) March 3, 2021

While production on The Gray Man has yet to begin, the talk has been big. It’s easy to predict that this movie will be a huge box office hit regardless of quality, due to its star-studded cast. Thankfully crews and casts that are as acclaimed as this one tends to indicate a worthwhile watch!

The Gray Man will premiere on Netflix.