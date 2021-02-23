Chris Evans’ dog, Dodger, undergoes second hip surgery

Chris Evans regularly posts photos and updates about his beloved dog, Dodger. ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Hip surgery number two is complete for Chris Evans’ beloved dog, Dodger.

The Captain America star, 39, shared an update with fans on his Instagram page. “Hip replacement #2 completed! Such a trooper. He’ll be back in action in no time” wrote Evans next to a picture of Dodger with a shaved backside and bandaged hip.

Evans revealed that while his beloved canine was getting a new lease on life in the surgery room he passed the time attempting to do some surgery of his own.

“Yesterday while he was in surgery, so was his favorite lion (which had been on IR since November after a nasty tear),” he wrote.

“I’ve never sewn anything before but I’m pretty proud of my hack job. They’re both happily recovering in each other’s company.”

Evans discovered the Boxer-mix breed was up for adoption during filming of a scene for his 2017 movie, Gifted. In an interview with People magazine that same year, Evans said it was love at first sight.

“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel,” he said. “I foolishly walked in and thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs? And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there.

“I snagged him and he’s such a good dog. They aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”

Since then, Evans has shared many pictures and stories of the adventures he has shared with Dodger, as well as the derivation of the name. Despite being the name of the famous Los Angeles baseball team, The Dodgers, Evans has said there is no connection between his dog and the team.

Instead, Evans said he was inspired by one of his favorite Disney movies, Oliver & Company, in which a street-savvy Jack Russel Terrier goes by the same moniker.

Evans’ love for dogs has long been one of the most endearing sides of the star and fans enjoy seeing the chronicles of Dodger on Evans’ Instagram account, which he admitted was created largely to post photos and stories of his doggie pal.

In 2020 Evans told Jimmy Kimmel he inked his dog’s name on his chest, only giving further proof of the actor’s enduring love and devotion to his pet.

Evans is currently filming a new Netflix movie called Don’t Look Up in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.