Chris Evans says bye to Captain America: Why is he leaving MCU and what is he doing next?

Chris Evans shared an emotional tweet yesterday, revealing that he had officially wrapped on Avengers 4. He explains that it was an emotional day as he was saying goodbye to Captain America, a role he has played for the past eight years.

News that he’s leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) behind shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Chris has been vocal about leaving the Marvel Universe after this movie. Just last year, he revealed that it was time for him to move on.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans has previously revealed to the New York Times back in the spring about his role with the franchise, hinting he wanted to leave the franchise while on top.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

But it makes sense that Evans want to leave the franchise while it is still on top. He started his Marvel journey as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, with a requisite six-film deal with Marvel Studios that started with Captain America: The First Avenger back in 2011.

But after six films and an expired contract, Chris is ready to leave Steve Rogers behind with Avengers 4. He hasn’t revealed whether Captain America will cease to exist after this movie, or if the character can live on with another actor in the future.

While promoting Infinity War in April 2018, Evans told viewers on Good Morning America that many of the stars are ending their contracts this year.

“Well, the contract is done. A lot of our contracts are through,” Evans explained, pointing to himself, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, who have played Iron Man and Thor, respectively, adding, “Myself, Downey, Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up. So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, but yeah, by 2019, that’s it.”

He is the only one who has been vocal about leaving the Marvel universe behind. But Chris Evans has plenty of things in the works. His IMDB page reveals that he’s already working on five additional projects, including both movies and television shows.

A movie called Knives Out is in pre-production and set to come out next year. The Devil All The Time is set for a 2020 release and Chris Evans plays Lee Bodecker. Jekyll is another movie in pre-production and Evans is set to play Tom Jackman.

Greenland is another production, where Evans is set to play Jeff. And lastly, a television series called Defending Jacob is also listed on Evans’ page with a 2019 premiere date. Here, he’s set to play Andy Barber.

Needless to say, Evans already has a busy schedule and he seems more than ready to take on some new projects after his Marvel exit.

Chris Evans’ last movie in the Marvel franchise, Avengers 4, is expected to be released on May 3, 2019.