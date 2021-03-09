Chloe Sevigny reveals she secretly married Siniša Mačković last year with laid-back wedding photo

Chloe Sevigny tied the knot in secrecy last year with art gallery director Siniša Mačković. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Congratulations Chloe Sevigny! For last year. On Thursday, the actress revealed she was celebrating her one-year anniversary with art gallerist Siniša Mačković, who she married on Monday March 9th 2020.

The notoriously private couple kept their marriage secret until now. The wedding took place only two months before they welcomed their son, Vanja Sevigny Mačković on May 2nd 2020.

Sevigny announced their marriage via Instagram on Monday as she posted a laid-back photo of the pair on their wedding day.

Clearly not the type of girl to fuss over a conventional wedding, Chloe broke the bridal stereotype in a simple all-black ensemble, a white veil and bouquet of flowers serving as the only nod to wedding tradition.

Meanwhile, Mačković looked more like your typical groom, albeit with some alterations. Traditional black dress shoes were swapped out for a pair of platforms, his suit had a noticeably wider leg, and he wore his jacket casually open.

“Married on Monday, March 9th 2020. Happy one year anniversary my love.” Captioned Sevigny.

Who is Siniša Mačković?

Chloe Sevigny’s husband still remains a mystery to most. Unlike his wife, 33-year-old Mačković is not part of the Hollywood circles.

Instead, he belongs to the art world, and is the director of Karma Art Gallery in New York City.

Clearly a man who likes his privacy, there are no current photos of himself on both his LinkedIn and Instagram profiles.

Mačković and Sevigny began dating back in 2018, and news broke that they were expecting their first child in January 2020.

Last week, Chloe Sevigny shared a rare glimpse into her personal life

On Thursday, the American Horror Story actress posted an adorable snap of her sharing an intimate moment with her nearly one-year-old son Vanja on Instagram.

Holding her son, she gazed lovingly up at him in a candid Polaroid snap.

Speaking to The Cut, Sevigney opened up on finding out her baby’s gender.

“When I found out I was having a boy, I had to wrap my head around that, as I am so girly,” she said. “I don’t even have that many boy friends; all of my friends are girls. I just relate better to girls. I’m like, what the hell am I going to do with a boy?”

She continued “My mom was like, ‘This is your comeuppance for not really liking men.’ I was like, great. I like men when I’m sleeping with them!”

Despite her worries, she added “But of course, I am thrilled and so excited about the whole thing.”