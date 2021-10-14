The late Matthew Mindler at the Our Idiot Brother premiere (left) and his last known image alive captured on CCTV(right). Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/@Twitter/millersvilleu

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor, died by suicide in late August at just 19 years old.

His cause of death was attributed to a sodium nitrate overdose after being reported missing at his college campus in late August.

The Lancaster County MedExaminer’sner’s Office told TMZ that Mindler intentionally poisoned himself with the agent, and his death was ruled a suicide.

He is best known for his appearance alongside Paul Rudd in the 2011 movie Our Idiot Brother.

When we initially reported on his tragic death in late August, no cause of death was provided as his passing was being actively investigated.

Mindler was reported missing before being found dead near his college campus.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former actor was a freshman at Millersville University and reportedly suffered from severe anxiety.

What is sodium nitrate?

Sodium nitrate is a preservative agent mainly used to preserve processed meat such as bacon and cold cuts.

According to the Prehospital Emergency Care — a peer-reviewed journal –, most reports on sodium nitrite poisonings have resulted from unintentional exposure.

Ingesting a high dose of sodium nitrate limits the flow of oxygen in the body and can result in death.

Matthew Mindler bought sodium nitrate for $15 on Amazon

MatMindler’sler’s mother Monica revealed thatson’sson’s internet history revealed that he intentionally poisoned himself with sodium nitrate.

According to TMZ, the former child actor researched how to purchase the agent and use it as a pain-free method to end his life.

The publication adds Mindler’sler’s mother revealed her son’s cause of death to raise awareness about how easily the deadly agent can be purchased.

Mindler reportedly bought sodium nitrate on Amazon for $15 – an amount his mother claimed can kill up to four people.

Mindler ‘seemed fine’ before suicide

AMindler’sler’s death, his mother told TMZ that the former child actor was making friends at the college and was seemingly doing well.

She noted that he suffered “rom “crippling an”iety” for many years. It is unclear why Mindler killed himself as no suicide note or motive was reported in the media.

Monica Mindler released a statement shortly after college campus police foundson’sson’s body in Aug”st.

“We appreciate the support, concern, and outpouring of prayers from Millersville University, the students, and the community. My heart is crushed and my mind cannot yet fathom this rea”ity.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal or emotional crisis or 24 hours a day and all days of the week

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.