Matthew Mindler, Our Idiot Brother child actor, is dead at 19

Former child actor Matthew Mindler was found dead and his cause of death is being investigated. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Actor Matthew Mindler, aged 19, was found dead near his college campus after going missing earlier this week.

No cause of death has been disclosed, and it is unclear whether there was any foul play involved.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is actively investigating his death, and there have been no reported public safety threats at the college campus.

He is best known for starring opposite Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Banks in the 2011 movie Our Idiot Brother.

Mindler was a college freshman at Millersville University, which released a statement following his death.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus.”

The Millersville University police collaborated with local law enforcement agencies in the search for Matthew.

According to TMZ, Matthew has been missing since Tuesday when he failed to return to his dorm room. He was reported missing the following day, and the University launched a missing person search on Thursday.

Mindler’s family reportedly said that the former child actor did not return phone calls after being last seen on Tuesday evening this week.

CCTV captures last image of Matthew Mindler

In a post shared by Millersville University, Matthew was last seen heading towards a campus parking lot when he was captured on CCTV.

According to the image and description, Matthew was wearing a white Millersville University hoody with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans, and white shoes.

room or return phone calls from his family. Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm pic.twitter.com/zwpH29MvVw — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) August 26, 2021

Matthew Mindler had a short acting career

In Our Idiot Brother, Matthew played the character River opposite Steve Coogan and Emily Mortimer, who portrayed his parents in the comedy movie.

Mindler was a child actor, and according to his IMDB, his last role was in a TV movie, Chad: An American Boy. He is also credited as appearing in Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Not much is known about Mindler’s life after his acting career. It is unclear whether he had a social media presence. There are no public Instagram or Facebook accounts attributed to the late actor and University student.

He had retired from acting for at least five years.

The former child actor died at age 19. Matthew is survived by his mother, Monica Mindler, who noted that her son is 19 years of age, not 20, as initially reported in the media.