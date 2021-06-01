Lil Loaded dead at 20: Suicide suspected as cause of death

20-year-old rapper, Lil Loaded was found dead in his home after tragic final Instagram post to his fans. Pic credit: Lil Loaded/Instagram

According to the Dallas County medical examiner, rapper Lil Loaded, whose real name is Dashawn Robertson, died on Monday.

The medical examiner has not determined the manner and cause of his death of the 20-year-old rapper; however, suicide is suspected.

Robertson is best known for his 2019 hit song 6locc 6a6y which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America last week.

Lil Loaded friend and music collaborator EBK Cyraq said the rapper committed suicide over his girlfriend in a series of social media posts.

Robertson had an admonishment hearing scheduled the day after his death. His lawyer told Dallas News that the court appearance was not “weighing on his client.”

The rapper was facing manslaughter charges for the fatal shooting of his best friend, Khalil Walker.

He reportedly shot his friend in the stomach with a rifle and then drove him to the hospital, where he died from the gunshot wound.

Robertson initially faced a murder charge but got indicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Lil Loaded claimed on social media that he was innocent after turning himself in to the authorities 15 days after the shooting.

His attorney added that there was “no malice” in the shooting, reportedly recorded on the rapper’s phone.

Lil Loaded friend says rapper committed suicide

Rapper EBK Cyraq claimed that Lil Loaded committed suicide over his girlfriend’s infidelity in a series of Instagram posts. Cyraq adds that he spoke to the rapper’s mother.

Lil Loaded supposedly committed suicide because of his girlfriend cheating on him. This comes from a close friend of his. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8VfrZSWboF — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynolds_) May 31, 2021

Cyraq and others online began sharing a screenshot of what appears to be Lil Loaded’s last Instagram story. At the time of writing this report, Lil Loaded’s Instagram story is no longer available.

The Instagram story reads as follows:

“Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you.”

Damn now they both gone rip lil loaded & king von 🕊 pic.twitter.com/2ebSZEAp4u — 💫 (@lljheadass) May 31, 2021

Lil Loaded released his breakout song 6locc 6a6y in 2019, and it has since garnered over 28 million views on YouTube.

After the record’s success, he signed to Epic Records and released his first album A Demon in 6lue, in 2020.

Lil Loaded had a promising rap career and collaborated with rap artists such as YG, the late King Von, and Polo G.